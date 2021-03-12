Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Find out everything you need to know about British jump jockey Harry Cobden ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

1. Harry Cobden was born on 5 November 1998.

2. He was born into a farming family and has always been based in Somerset.

3. Not keen on his academic studies, he decided to miss his English GCSE exam and instead went to Leicester racecourse where he rode a 33/1 winner. Thankfully his dad had bet £20 on it.

4. He started riding professionally in the 2014/15 season, initially working for Anthony Honeyball and joined Paul Nicholls a year later. Harry first went into Paul’s yard when he was 13 as it is only 10 minutes from his family home.

5. He won the Conditional Jockeys’ Championship in 2016/2017.

6. He has achieved nine Grade One wins to-date. These have come aboard the likes of Tingle Creek winner Politologue, King George VI winner Clan Des Obeaux and Ascot Chase winner Cyrname.

7. He currently sits third in the 2020/21 jump jockeys’ championship heading into the Cheltenham Festival on 105 winners for this season from almost 500 rides, which means he is operating at a 21% strike rate.

8. He was a keen pony racer growing up and rode a number of winners from the age of nine.

9. Aside from racing he owns over 13 acres of farmland and employs two full-time gamekeepers to run a shooting business. He managed to buy this land thanks to the money he earned from his first Grade One win on Irving in 2016, as well his champion conditional title at the end of that season.

10. He fractured his neck in a fall at Market Rasen when he was 18 years old.

