‘We have a problem’: Constitution Hill’s planned reappearance ‘unlikely’ says trainer





National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson has revealed that Constitution Hill is lame so the 2023 Champion Hurdle victor is “unlikely” to make his seasonal reappearance in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle next Saturday (30 November).

“I’m afraid I have to report that we have a problem with Constitution Hill,” Mr Henderson said. “He’s currently lame.”

The announcement comes after the seven-year-old, owned by Michael Buckely, took part in a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Tuesday morning and was unable to quicken to match stable companion Sir Gino under the urges of Nico de Boinville.

“This wasn’t immediately apparent after his gallop at Newbury on Tuesday, but for the last 48 hours he has been sore but for what reason we are still unaware,” said Mr Henderson. “I’m currently investigating.

“This, as I’m sure everybody will appreciate, is a tragic problem for us. We have to report where we are and he is still under investigation.

“We’re trying to find the reason for it, which is not apparent, and we will keep everybody posted, but at this stage, you’d have to say he is unlikely to make next Saturday at Newcastle.”

Constitution Hill was last seen winning the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park last December. This was followed by a curtailed season owing to ground concerns, a respiratory problem and then suspected colic, so the gelding, who is unbeaten under Rules, has only run five times over the past two years.

“I have to confirm to everybody this is not a retirement call – he is not – he was bright and breezy after his gallop but we have this issue,” said Mr Henderson.

