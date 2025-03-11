



A dramatic Unibet Champion Hurdle unfolded on the opening day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival as two former winners fell and a 25/1 shot ran on triumph.

Palpable shock rippled through the crowd when odds-on favourite and trainer Nicky Henderson’s stable star, Constitution Hill, who won in 2023, fell at the fifth flight. Both he and jockey Nico De Boinville were reported to be ok afterwards, but the outcome brought his unbeaten run of 10 under Rules to an end.

Last year’s winner, State Man, appeared to have the contest at his mercy, until a final flight fall when five lengths clear put paid to his chances. This left Golden Ace with the lead and the seven-year-old by Golden Horn, ridden by Lorcan Williams, became just the seventh mare to win the race since it was first run in 1927.

Winning owner/trainer Jeremy Scott said: “I think my team at home will be as flabbergasted as I am – they’ll be watching it at home now and they’ll definitely be reaching for the drinks’ cabinet.

“My wife, Camilla, and our family are all involved. Camilla does a lot of the work at home – she has the patience of a saint and she’s the genius, rather than me.

“Lorcan is part of the team and we work really well together. He’s just such a good horseman and he’s a good mate, so it’s really nice to do this.

“Give me a pinch and make sure this isn’t a dream! I couldn’t even dream it – for God’s sake, thump me, because I must be fast asleep at the moment!”

Lorcan Williams admitted his ride wasn’t travelling as well as he would have hoped in the latter part of the race when things started unravelling in front of him.

“Literally, I cannot believe it,” he said. “I was thinking that we could do with a bit further, then I thought, ‘We’re staying on well for second’, and things happened started to happen. I’m absolutely thrilled for the Jeremy Scott team; it’s a massive team effort to come here and I’m lost for words as to what a pleasure it is to get it done.

“Nothing compares to how I am feeling now. I hope this day will never end. I’m shell shocked.”

The James Owen-trained Burdett Road finished runner-up at odds 66/1 under Sam Twiston-Davies for the Gredley Family, while the Willie Mullins-trained 150/1 shot Winter Fog was third under Brian Hayes for The Triple Lock Partnership.

How are the Champion Hurdle fallers?

Few race fans would have predicted that Constitution Hill and State Man would fall in Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Festival, but both were reported by their trainers to be fine after the race.

Nicky Henderson said: “[Constitution Hill] seems fine. He is very bright and breezy, but of course he hasn’t had a race. I don’t know what can you say. He ran two miles, even if he didn’t have Nico on at the end.

“He has been in terrific form I have got to say, but when you are jumping as fast as they jump, you have got to get it deadly accurate.”

Constitution Hill may now head to Punchestown Festival in May for the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

Willie Mullins, trainer of State Man, said: “He was just long at it and popped the top of it, but these things happen. I’m just delighted he is okay.”

