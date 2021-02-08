In a non-pandemic year, thousands of racegoers head to the Cotswolds for the most important week in the National Hunt calendar — the Cheltenham Festival (16-19 March). However, that will obviously not be possible in 2021, but there is no need to miss the action, as every single race from the meeting will be shown on TV.

Here’s our full TV guide so you don’t miss a moment of the action…

Cheltenham Festival on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will host live coverage of the Festival on ITV’s main channel starting at 1pm and finishing at 4.30pm from 16-19 March. For the first time, ITV will be showing the first six races from each day on the card, instead of the five races aired by them in previous years.

The Opening Show, ITV Racing’s morning show, will take place at 9.30am on ITV4 from 16-19 March.

The live Festival coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online.

The presenting team will bring you each day’s news, tips and interviews.

The Festival will see the introduction of ITV Racing’s Social Stable — a social media hub also hosted by Oli Bell, which will be linked to the channel’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscription channel Racing TV will be showing every race live with extensive coverage each day.

And if you’re not near a TV you can still keep up to date with the action by listening to BBC Radio 5 Live.

