Watch the Cheltenham November Meeting on TV and don’t miss out on the weekend’s electric atmosphere.
This meeting at Cheltenham racecourse features the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.
At a glance
- Cheltenham November Meeting dates: 14–16 November 2025
- Cheltenham November Meeting on TV: ITV and Racing TV
How to watch the Cheltenham November Meeting
ITV will screen all the action live and for free, while Racing TV will broadcast their subscription based service on Sky channel 424.
ITV Racing Cheltenham November meeting coverage
Ed Chamberlin presents the coverage with analysis from AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh, reporting from Oli Bell, Alice Plunkett and Luke Harvey, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.
Friday 14 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV4
Saturday 15 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV
Sunday 16 November | 13:05–16:00 ITV
How to watch the Cheltenham November meeting live from anywhere
A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.
A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.
3. Then head over to your chosen provider on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.
Cheltenham November Meeting post times
Time is provided in local time (GMT).
Friday 14 November – Countryside Day
13:10 | Race 1: Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
13:45 | Race 2: Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase
14:20 | Race 3: Novices’ Chase
14:55 | Race 4: Shloer Chase
15:30 | Race 5: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
16:00 | Race 6: Novices’ Handicap Hurdle
Saturday 15 November – Super Saturday
12:35 | Race 1: JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Novices’ Hurdle
13:10 | Race 2: Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase
13:45 | Race 3: Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase
14:20 | Race 4: Paddy Power Gold Cup
14:55 | Race 5: Handicap Hurdle
15:30 | Race 6: Intermediate Handicap Hurdle
16:00 | Race 7: Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race
Sunday 16 November – Carnival Sunday
13:15 | Race 1: Maiden Hurdle
13:45 | Race 2: Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase
14:20 | Race 3: Talking Sense Handicap Chase
14:55 | Race 4: Oddschecker Handicap Chase
15:30 | Race 5: Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
16:00 | Race 6: Open National Hunt Flat Race
