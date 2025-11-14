



Watch the Cheltenham November Meeting on TV and don’t miss out on the weekend’s electric atmosphere.

This meeting at Cheltenham racecourse features the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

At a glance

Cheltenham November Meeting dates: 14–16 November 2025

14–16 November 2025 Cheltenham November Meeting on TV: ITV and Racing TV

Watch the Cheltenham November Meeting from anywhere: Use a VPN service

How to watch the Cheltenham November Meeting

ITV will screen all the action live and for free, while Racing TV will broadcast their subscription based service on Sky channel 424.

ITV Racing Cheltenham November meeting coverage

Ed Chamberlin presents the coverage with analysis from AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh, reporting from Oli Bell, Alice Plunkett and Luke Harvey, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.

Friday 14 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV4

Saturday 15 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV

Sunday 16 November | 13:05–16:00 ITV

How to watch the Cheltenham November meeting live from anywhere

A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.

A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

There are many VPN providers out there. A VPN service can help you access content while abroad.







Cheltenham November Meeting post times

Time is provided in local time (GMT).

Friday 14 November – Countryside Day

13:10 | Race 1: Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

13:45 | Race 2: Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase

14:20 | Race 3: Novices’ Chase

14:55 | Race 4: Shloer Chase

15:30 | Race 5: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

16:00 | Race 6: Novices’ Handicap Hurdle

Saturday 15 November – Super Saturday

12:35 | Race 1: JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Novices’ Hurdle

13:10 | Race 2: Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase

13:45 | Race 3: Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase

14:20 | Race 4: Paddy Power Gold Cup

14:55 | Race 5: Handicap Hurdle

15:30 | Race 6: Intermediate Handicap Hurdle

16:00 | Race 7: Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Sunday 16 November – Carnival Sunday

13:15 | Race 1: Maiden Hurdle

13:45 | Race 2: Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

14:20 | Race 3: Talking Sense Handicap Chase

14:55 | Race 4: Oddschecker Handicap Chase

15:30 | Race 5: Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

16:00 | Race 6: Open National Hunt Flat Race

