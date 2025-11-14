{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

How to watch the Cheltenham November Meeting live from wherever you are

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Watch the Cheltenham November Meeting on TV and don’t miss out on the weekend’s electric atmosphere.

    This meeting at Cheltenham racecourse features the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

    At a glance

    How to watch the Cheltenham November Meeting

    ITV will screen all the action live and for free, while Racing TV will broadcast their subscription based service on Sky channel 424.

    ITV Racing Cheltenham November meeting coverage

    Ed Chamberlin presents the coverage with analysis from AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh, reporting from Oli Bell, Alice Plunkett and Luke Harvey, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.

    Friday 14 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV4

    Saturday 15 November | 13:30–16:00 ITV

    Sunday 16 November | 13:05–16:00 ITV

    How to watch the Cheltenham November meeting live from anywhere

    A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.

    A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

    There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service, such as NordVPN, which our colleagues at TechRadar rate as the best VPN service in the business. You can try 100% risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and, right now, a big discount.

    NordVPN’s Black Friday deal
    – Up to 77% off two-year plans
    – 3 months extra FREE

    View Deal

    How to use a VPN

    Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

    1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

    2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

    3. Then head over to your chosen provider on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

    Cheltenham November Meeting post times

    Time is provided in local time (GMT).

    Friday 14 November – Countryside Day

    13:10 | Race 1: Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
    13:45 | Race 2: Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase
    14:20 | Race 3: Novices’ Chase
    14:55 | Race 4: Shloer Chase
    15:30 | Race 5: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
    16:00 | Race 6: Novices’ Handicap Hurdle

    Saturday 15 November – Super Saturday

    12:35 | Race 1: JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Novices’ Hurdle
    13:10 | Race 2: Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase
    13:45 | Race 3: Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase
    14:20 | Race 4: Paddy Power Gold Cup
    14:55 | Race 5: Handicap Hurdle
    15:30 | Race 6: Intermediate Handicap Hurdle
    16:00 | Race 7: Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

    Sunday 16 November – Carnival Sunday

    13:15 | Race 1: Maiden Hurdle
    13:45 | Race 2: Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase
    14:20 | Race 3: Talking Sense Handicap Chase
    14:55 | Race 4: Oddschecker Handicap Chase
    15:30 | Race 5: Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
    16:00 | Race 6: Open National Hunt Flat Race

    You may also be interested in:

    We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

    1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
    2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

    We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H&H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
    Georgia Guerin

    You may like...