Watch the Welsh Grand National on TV this weekend and get a front-row seat for the biggest racing event of the year in Wales.

The Welsh Grand National is run at Chepstow Racecourse. It’s a Premier Handicap National Hunt steeplechase, which is open to horses aged four years or older. It is run over a distance of three miles and 6½ furlongs (6,154m) over 23 fences and the winner will take home more than £85,000.

At a glance

Welsh Grand National dates: 27 December 2025

27 December 2025 TV coverage: ITV (UK, FREE), Racing TV or Sky Sports Racing

ITV (UK, FREE), Racing TV or Sky Sports Racing Watch Welsh Grand National from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal

How to watch the Welsh Grand National

ITV will screen all the action live and for free, while Racing TV (Sky channel 424/Virgin Media 536) and Sky Sports Racing (Sky channel 415/Virgin Media 519) will broadcast via their subscription-based services.



Free ITV coverage

ITV Racing will broadcast racing from Chepstow – and Kempton Park – on ITV1 from 12:30–15:00. You can watch on TV or online via ITVX.

The Welsh Grand National will start at 14:30.

How to watch the Welsh Grand National live from anywhere

Coverage on ITVX is geo-blocked outside the UK. A VPN, though, will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

A Virtual Private Network can alter your device’s digital location, bypassing geo-restrictions and unlocking your equestrian streams wherever you happen to be. VPNs also work wonders for your internet security, encrypting your information to keep you safe online.

