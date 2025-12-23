



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Looking for one of the best horse movies? We have a few to recommend! The world of equestrian film spans the genres, from documentaries and films based on true stories, to adventure and animation.

There are plenty out there perfect for a family film night, whether you’re looking for something to entertain the kids or share in a beloved classic with your loved ones. So, without further ado and in no particular order, here are what we believe to be the best horse movies to watch tonight.

13 of the best horse movies

1. Black Beauty

There have been five film versions of the 1877 novel by Anna Sewell, which tells the story of Black Beauty’s early days as a carefree colt, to his hard life pulling Hackney cabs in London, to his happy retirement in the country, all from the horse’s point of view.

Anna Sewell wrote the book to raise awareness about animal welfare and it was an instant bestseller. It’s since sold 50 million copies all over the world. The 1994 film version stars Sean Bean and David Thewliss, with Alan Cumming as the voice of Black Beauty. Emotionally harrowing, although ultimately uplifting, watch it with a box of tissues to hand.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk

2. National Velvet

In this 1944 classic, a young Elizabeth Taylor plays 12-year old Velvet Brown, who dreams of winning the Grand National on her spirited stallion, The Pie. Aided by a young drifter called Mi (Mickey Rooney), she trains Pie for the big race – but how can she ride him to victory at a time when women jockeys were banned?

This was the film that shot Liz Taylor, aged 12 herself, to stardom. It’s certainly one of the best horse movies and a must-see for every pony-mad girl (or grown-up) who dreams of equestrian success.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk



3. International Velvet

A sort-of sequel to National Velvet, this 1978 film follows the fortunes of Sarah Brown (Tatum O’Neal), who’s sent to live with her aunt Velvet Brown (played by Nanette Newman after Elizabeth Taylor turned the role down) in England when her parents are killed in a car crash.

Struggling to cope with the troubled teen, Velvet buys Sarah the last foal sired by The Pie, Arizona Pie. Sarah pursues an eventing career on him, and ends up on the British Olympic team. This is a fantastic coming-of-age tale about love, family – and the comfort and happiness that horses can bring.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk



4. The Black Stallion

This 1979 classic, based on the novel by Walter Farley, tells the story of Alec (Kelly Reno), a young boy travelling by boat with his father when the vessel is shipwrecked off the coast of Africa. He washes up on an island, but he isn’t alone – a wild black Arabian stallion from the wreck joins him. The horse seems untameable until he and Alec form an unbreakable bond.

The two are eventually rescued and return home to the States. Their journey is only just beginning, however, as the duo cross paths with a former jockey (Mickey Rooney), who sees the horse’s potential for the race track. This film was already around 30 years old when I first watched it as a child, and for its beautiful composition, lovable characters and heartwarming story of adventure, resilience and friendship, it became an instant favourite. A super film for families, add this one to your list.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk

5. War Horse

This novel and theatre production moved on to the big screen in 2011, where it became a box office hit. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film starred Jeremy Irvine and Emily Watson. It follows the life of Joey, a British-bred horse who works on a farm, before being bought by the army and thrust into the middle of the war on the Western Front.

His former owner is determined to find him and follows him to France. There are many troubles ahead, but eventually, man and horse are reunited, but will they be able to return to their home? Another one that requires tissues.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk or netflix.com

6. Secretariat

Based on the true story of the 1973 Triple Crown winner, this movie follows housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) who takes over management of her family’s failing stud after her mother’s death. Being short of a trainer, she finds a new and initially reluctant one in Lucien Laurin (John Malkovich).

Following through on a deal made between her elderly father and leading owner and breeder Ogden Phipps (James Cromwell), Penny ends up with a chestnut foal – Secretariat. What follows is a story of highs, lows, innovation and awe-inspiring horse racing feats. Although not without embellishments and inaccuracies, Secretariat is a rousing and heartwarming film that is perfect for families.

Watch now at disneyplus.com or amazon.co.uk

7. Dream Horse

This one’s so much more than just another racehorse film. Based on the true story of Dream Alliance, the racehorse owned by a syndicate made up of residents from a former mining village in Wales, this film has a rousing message of community spirit and the joy of pursuing a passion.

From humble beginnings on a slagheap allotment, “Dream” goes all the way to the Welsh National. Starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, Dream Horse perfectly captures the story of this ultimate home-grown legend.

Watch now at channel4.com or amazon.co.uk

8. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Set in the Wild West, Spirit is a dun Kiger Mustang who’s always lived wild and free, until he’s captured by a cruel US army colonel who tries to break his spirit.

With the help of a Native American boy, Little Creek, and his mare Rain, Spirit escapes – but with The Colonel in hot pursuit, can they ever truly find freedom? Matt Damon provides the voice for Spirit in this beautiful animated adventure that will leave you spellbound.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk or netflix.com

9. Spirit Untamed

When Lucky Prescott (Isabela Mercad) moves to the western town of Miradero with her aunt Cora (Julianne Moore), she reconnects with the legend of her late mother, Milagro, who was a daring circus stunt performer and expert horsewoman.

She also meets a wild kiger mustang, whom she names Spirit, and unlocks a world of adventure where she will need to defy her father (Jake Gyllenhaal) to save Spirit and his herd. With this movie, the legend of Spirit is reborn for a new generation alongside the tale of a courageous girl that will resonate with young audiences.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk

10. My Little Pony: The Movie

Emily Blunt, Sia and Zoe Saldaña lend their voices to this kid-friendly animated extravaganza. The ponies’ home of Equestria falls under threat from an army of monsters right in the middle of the Friendship Festival.

It’s up to Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) and the “Mane Six” to set out and save Equestria with the help of friends they make along the way – but friendships are tested and disasters encountered on their journey. Can the ponies overcome adversity to save their home – and their bond?

Watch now at amazon.co.uk

11. Seabiscuit

Based on a true story, this 2003 film chronicles the life of Seabiscuit, a small thoroughbred deemed untrainable as a colt, who went on to become a prize-winning racehorse and huge media sensation during the Great Depression in 1930s America. Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges and Chris Cooper play the unlikely triumvirate of drifters and chancers who produced and rode him to such great success – against all odds.

Watch now at amazon.co.uk



12. The Horse Whisperer

When teenager Grace (Scarlett Johanssen) is horribly injured in a riding accident, Grace’s mother Annie refuses to give up on either her daughter or her equally traumatised horse, Pilgrim. Instead, she hires horse whisperer Tom Booker, who uses natural horsemanship techniques to rehabilitate the pair of them. The film drew some criticism for some of the horse training techniques shown – such as the apparent rehabilitation of Pilgrim in just one session, which does stretch credulity somewhat – but it remains an inspiring story with an overwhelmingly positive message. And it’s fun pointing out the horsey bloopers!

Watch now at amazon.co.uk or disneyplus.com



13. Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story

The perfect watch for showjumping fans, this documentary follows Nick Skelton’s showjumping career from childhood to Olympic victory in 2016 with crowd-favourite stallion, Big Star.

Nick tells his story in his own words, alongside perspectives from stars of equestrian sport, such as Zara Tindall and John Whitaker, and even The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. If you want a deep dive into the life and career of a showjumping legend, this is the film for you.

Keep your eyes peeled for screenings at nickskeltonmovie.com

How to watch the best horse movies away from home

Some films will be geo-blocked outside your area. A VPN, though, will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

A Virtual Private Network can alter your device’s digital location, bypassing geo-restrictions and unlocking your equestrian streams wherever you happen to be. VPNs also work wonders for your internet security, encrypting your information to keep you safe online.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 74% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

NordVPN’s Holiday deal

– Up to 74% off two-year plans

– 3 months extra FREE

– Just £2.29/month View Deal

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.