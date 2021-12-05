{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

9 books that pony-mad children will enjoy

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • A young horse lover’s life is not complete without a selection of the best horse books for children on their bookshelf. Books are great gifts for children as they’ll be read again and again – we all have such fond memories of flicking through our favourite horsey books and they definitely played their part in fuelling our lifelong love of horses. If you’re looking for a book to gift a pony-mad child, here’s a selection stories and fact books that are definitely worth a spot on their shelf.

    Best horse books for children

    Jill and the lost ponies review

    Jill and the Lost Ponies

    Author: Jane Badger
    Published: 2020
    Available as paperback or Kindle edition

    “A great read for fans of the original series by Ruby Ferguson, but also for pony-loving children who are yet to discover Jill.” – read the full review by Eleanor Jones.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    The Racehorse Who Learned To Dance best horse books for children

    The Racehorse Who Learned To Dance

    Author: Clare Balding
    Illustrator: Tony Ross
    Published: 2020
    Available as paperback, hard cover, Audiobook, Kindle edition or audio CD

    This is the third instalment of Charlie Bass and her accidentally purchased racehorse (following The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop and The Racehorse Who Disappeared) and they are facing their greatest challenge yet. Charlie’s friend Polly is recovering from an accident that left her almost paralysed but they are determined to find a way to make Polly’s equestrian dreams come true.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    War Horse book best horse books for children

    War Horse picture book

    Author: Michael Morpurgo
    Illustrator: Tom Clohosy Cole
    Published: 2020
    Available as hard cover

    This is an adaptation of the much-loved novel War Horse for a younger audience. It tells the enduring story of a friendship between a boy and his horse and is a gateway to help children understand the history of the First World War.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Pony Club manual review

    The Pony Club’s Manual of Horsemanship

    Author: The Pony Club
    14th edition published:     2012
    Available as paperback or Kindle edition

    “The perfect gift for a young equestrian with their first pony or is starting riding lessons and wants to learn more.” – read the full review by Georgia Guerin.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    The Hairy Pony’s Christmas Party review

    The Hairy Pony’s Christmas Party

    Author: Emma Jane McCue
    Illustrator: Janine Drayson
    Published: 2021
    Available as paperback

    “Perfect for an early Christmas gift to read on Christmas Eve, this book is one that will be chosen at bedtime year after year.” – read the full review by Sarah Jenkins.

    View at emmamccueauthor.co.uk

    Snow Foal best horse books for children

    Snow Foal

    Author: Susanna Bailey
    Published: 2019
    Available as paperback, Audiobook or Kindle edition

    When eleven-year-old Addie goes to stay with a foster family on a remote Exmoor farm in the midst of a very cold winter, she is full of hurt, anger and a deep mistrust of everyone around her. Until one day, when she rescues a tiny wild foal from the moorland snow and Addie discovers that perhaps she’s not so alone after all. And as adventure and unexpected friendship blossom, Addie is determined that both of them will know what is to be home again soon.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    National Geographic Gallop best horse books for children

    Gallop!

    Author: National Geographic
    Published: 2018
    Available as paperback or Kindle edition

    Packed with weird-but-true facts and tons of horsey info, this book gallops right into the world of horses – from wild ponies and superstar racers to the shared history of humans and horses.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Sunshine Stables: Poppy and the Perfect Pony best horse books for children

    Sunshine Stables: Poppy and the Perfect Pony

    Author: Olivia Tuffin
    Published: 2020
    Available as paperback or Kindle edition

    Written by the same author as popular A Pony Called Secret and The Palamino Pony series,  this series tells the stories of different girls and the ponies they are paired with during their stay at pony club.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Globetrotter - Meridien Travels the World

    Globetrotter: Meridien Travels the World

    Author: Claire Wilby
    Published: 2021
    Available as paperback or Kindle edition

    “This book will delight young horse and pony enthusiasts whether they are already competent readers themselves or enjoy a bedtime story.” – read the full review by Sarah Jenkins.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...