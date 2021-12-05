



A young horse lover’s life is not complete without a selection of the best horse books for children on their bookshelf. Books are great gifts for children as they’ll be read again and again – we all have such fond memories of flicking through our favourite horsey books and they definitely played their part in fuelling our lifelong love of horses. If you’re looking for a book to gift a pony-mad child, here’s a selection stories and fact books that are definitely worth a spot on their shelf.

Best horse books for children

Jill and the Lost Ponies

Author: Jane Badger

Published: 2020

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

“A great read for fans of the original series by Ruby Ferguson, but also for pony-loving children who are yet to discover Jill.” – read the full review by Eleanor Jones.

View now at amazon.co.uk

The Racehorse Who Learned To Dance Author: Clare Balding

Illustrator: Tony Ross

Published: 2020

Available as paperback, hard cover, Audiobook, Kindle edition or audio CD This is the third instalment of Charlie Bass and her accidentally purchased racehorse (following The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop and The Racehorse Who Disappeared) and they are facing their greatest challenge yet. Charlie’s friend Polly is recovering from an accident that left her almost paralysed but they are determined to find a way to make Polly’s equestrian dreams come true. View now at amazon.co.uk War Horse picture book Author: Michael Morpurgo

Illustrator: Tom Clohosy Cole

Published: 2020

Available as hard cover This is an adaptation of the much-loved novel War Horse for a younger audience. It tells the enduring story of a friendship between a boy and his horse and is a gateway to help children understand the history of the First World War. View now at amazon.co.uk The Pony Club’s Manual of Horsemanship Author: The Pony Club

14th edition published: 2012

Available as paperback or Kindle edition “The perfect gift for a young equestrian with their first pony or is starting riding lessons and wants to learn more.” – read the full review by Georgia Guerin. View now at amazon.co.uk

The Hairy Pony’s Christmas Party

Author: Emma Jane McCue

Illustrator: Janine Drayson

Published: 2021

Available as paperback

“Perfect for an early Christmas gift to read on Christmas Eve, this book is one that will be chosen at bedtime year after year.” – read the full review by Sarah Jenkins

View at emmamccueauthor.co.uk

Snow Foal

Author: Susanna Bailey

Published: 2019

Available as paperback, Audiobook or Kindle edition

When eleven-year-old Addie goes to stay with a foster family on a remote Exmoor farm in the midst of a very cold winter, she is full of hurt, anger and a deep mistrust of everyone around her. Until one day, when she rescues a tiny wild foal from the moorland snow and Addie discovers that perhaps she’s not so alone after all. And as adventure and unexpected friendship blossom, Addie is determined that both of them will know what is to be home again soon.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Gallop!

Author: National Geographic

Published: 2018

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

Packed with weird-but-true facts and tons of horsey info, this book gallops right into the world of horses – from wild ponies and superstar racers to the shared history of humans and horses.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Sunshine Stables: Poppy and the Perfect Pony

Author: Olivia Tuffin

Published: 2020

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

Written by the same author as popular A Pony Called Secret and The Palamino Pony series, this series tells the stories of different girls and the ponies they are paired with during their stay at pony club.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Globetrotter: Meridien Travels the World

Author: Claire Wilby

Published: 2021

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

“This book will delight young horse and pony enthusiasts whether they are already competent readers themselves or enjoy a bedtime story.” – read the full review by Sarah Jenkins.

View now at amazon.co.uk

