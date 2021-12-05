A young horse lover’s life is not complete without a selection of the best horse books for children on their bookshelf. Books are great gifts for children as they’ll be read again and again – we all have such fond memories of flicking through our favourite horsey books and they definitely played their part in fuelling our lifelong love of horses. If you’re looking for a book to gift a pony-mad child, here’s a selection stories and fact books that are definitely worth a spot on their shelf.
Best horse books for children
Jill and the Lost Ponies
Author: Jane Badger
Published: 2020
Available as paperback or Kindle edition
“A great read for fans of the original series by Ruby Ferguson, but also for pony-loving children who are yet to discover Jill.” – read the full review by Eleanor Jones.
The Hairy Pony’s Christmas Party
Author: Emma Jane McCue
Illustrator: Janine Drayson
Published: 2021
Available as paperback
Snow Foal
Author: Susanna Bailey
Published: 2019
Available as paperback, Audiobook or Kindle edition
When eleven-year-old Addie goes to stay with a foster family on a remote Exmoor farm in the midst of a very cold winter, she is full of hurt, anger and a deep mistrust of everyone around her. Until one day, when she rescues a tiny wild foal from the moorland snow and Addie discovers that perhaps she’s not so alone after all. And as adventure and unexpected friendship blossom, Addie is determined that both of them will know what is to be home again soon.
Gallop!
Author: National Geographic
Published: 2018
Available as paperback or Kindle edition
Packed with weird-but-true facts and tons of horsey info, this book gallops right into the world of horses – from wild ponies and superstar racers to the shared history of humans and horses.
Sunshine Stables: Poppy and the Perfect Pony
Author: Olivia Tuffin
Published: 2020
Available as paperback or Kindle edition
Written by the same author as popular A Pony Called Secret and The Palamino Pony series, this series tells the stories of different girls and the ponies they are paired with during their stay at pony club.
Globetrotter: Meridien Travels the World
Author: Claire Wilby
Published: 2021
Available as paperback or Kindle edition
“This book will delight young horse and pony enthusiasts whether they are already competent readers themselves or enjoy a bedtime story.” – read the full review by Sarah Jenkins.
