



John Whitaker, one of the world’s leading showjumpers for more than four decades, celebrates 75 years of HOYS and finally get around to writing his autobiography

We’re in Birmingham this week where the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) celebrates its 75th anniversary. I wasn’t quite there for the first one in 1949! The first time I competed was in 1971 aged 16, in my last year on ponies.

You spend most of the summer driving up and down the country from show to show trying to qualify and in those days it was held at Wembley, which was the be-all and end-all for the end of the season.

Back then, there was no attempt to provide good ground and we used to warm up on a cinder track outdoors. The place looked more like a caravan park, because that’s what everyone stayed in at that time and the place was packed.

Contrary to previous reports, I made my HOYS debut on a pony called Little Buzzer and I still remember how daunting it felt riding into that ring for the first time. It was a mile away from anything I was used to and I feel for the kids riding in there nowadays; it’s definitely nerve-racking. We finished with four faults and although I was a bit disappointed, I was pleased I didn’t disgrace myself.

The following year, I qualified a four-year-old mare called Singing Wind for the Foxhunter final and reckon I’ve only missed a couple since through injury. This makes well over 50 times I’ve been to HOYS, so I really should have had a few better results!

I’ve won the grand prix a couple of times and that’s always a highlight, but jumping the Masters on Milton in Wembley Arena, where you have five big jumps and the crowd right behind you, was very special.

Both my daughters, Louise and Joanne, qualified with the Rockwood Harriers branch of the Pony Club for the Prince Philip Cup at HOYS and similarly for them, getting to Wembley was a huge achievement.

Then one year, Louise actually qualified for the mounted games, the junior Foxhunter, the junior jumper, the under-21 and the under-18 final – I’m not sure if anything like that’s been achieved again, but it was a busy week!

So there have been many happy times over the years.

All roads lead to Barcelona

It’s a shame that Great Britain didn’t qualify for the inaugural Longines League of Nations (LLN) Final in Barcelona, which is a great show and important to be part of.

The emphasis for the British team this year has obviously been to do well in the Olympics, so perhaps we didn’t field our best teams for some of the early qualifiers, which were a logistical challenge too. Saying that, it’s the same situation for every country.

I’m not sure if the new series format totally works – there were only four qualifying legs and one was cancelled due to the bad weather, so it was a bit stop-start. Great Britain went on to jump well and finish third in the final leg in Rotterdam, so who knows whether a good result in St Gallen might have changed their fortunes and helped them to qualify for Barcelona.

The FEI needs to give the LLN a rethink, as the whole sport feels a bit diluted at the moment with so many different circuits and series to follow.

Finally putting pen to paper

After many years of trying, my friends and family persuaded me to write my autobiography (turn to p40 of this week’s H&H magazine to enjoy an extract). It’s taken a year or so to complete, so I’m looking forward to seeing it coming out later this month.

Most of the time I can’t remember what happened yesterday, so I was surprised how many memories came flooding back, about how it all started, the good flow of horses I’ve had throughout my career, with comments coming in from other riders, friends and family.

I don’t really enjoy talking about myself and the things I’ve achieved – in this sport, you’re always looking forward horse-wise and show-wise – but writing the book brought back some very good memories.

