A trailblazer, a warrior, a true inspiration: farewell to multiple medal-winning rider aged 76





The equestrian world has paid tribute to Anne Dunham OBE, a rider who “represented the heart and soul of ParalympicsGB with passion and professionalism”, who has died aged 76.

The multiple medal-winning rider, described as a “trailblazer, tireless campaigner for her sport, fierce competitor and inspirational mentor” – and someone who was always kind to and supportive of others – died on 11 May.

Anne represented Britain at five Paralympics and won 32 championship medals, 19 of them gold. She was appointed MBE in 2009, then OBE in 2017 for her remarkable service to para dressage.

Her trainer and friend Pammy Hutton said Anne was inspirational.

“She was the driving force behind me, pushing and succeeding to get para riders a pathway through British Horse Society qualifications,” she said. “I was also never sure who was coaching who!

“She helped me, Charlie and Pippa [Pammy’s children] and fellow rider Suzanna Hext to name a few; whilst not a qualified coach, behind the scenes she was amazing and gave so much help, especially mentally. I am in our indoor as we speak and her words are with me still, and her words will stay with them too for their lifetime.

“She was a perfectionist and every step on a horse had to be perfect. I cannot repeat what she said when one half circle was one step short! A week later she won gold again for Great Britain and her footfalls were exact! She was unbelievable and if she had a gold medal to go get, if she humanly could, she would and did.

“She even asked permission to retire, who does that?! She lit up Talland and I will miss her so very much.”

Anne was born in Tyne and Wear and started riding aged eight. She worked at a local stables and was running a yard of 80 horses at weekends, with dreams of competing, by the age of 16.

After the birth of her daughter Amber, and at the age of 27, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and became a wheelchair user. Years later, she was correctly diagnosed with dystonia, a movement disorder that causes the muscles to contract.

When her husband sold his business, she was able to buy her first competition horse and they bought a farm in Wales, which became a holiday home and riding school.

She made her team debut for Britain at the 1994 World Championships, in grade II. Two years later, she was on the team for the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics, the first at which para dressage had featured, and all the riders competed on borrowed horses. She and Doodlebug won individual bronze in the freestyle and helped Britain secure its first of so many team golds.

British Equestrian (BEF) head of performance pathways David Hamer met Anne in 2004, when he started working with the para riders on the new Start and Potential World Class Programme.

“Initially, I was somewhat intimidated by her; she was a force of nature who spoke her mind,” he said. “Throughout the years, I had the privilege of supporting her at numerous international competitions as chef équipe for the GB team. One memorable incident involved pushing her around Mannheim showground in a wheelchair, only to be confronted by a security guard who attempted to restrict our access. Anne’s sharp retort swiftly resolved the situation. Watching her compete, I saw a fearless warrior whose desire to win was truly inspiring and I realised how her fierce determination shaped her as a person.

“Anne’s kindness and support for other riders was equally remarkable, especially the up-and-coming riders starting out in the sport. Anne’s spirit as a rider will for ever soar in heaven, just as it did in the saddle. The para dressage family will undoubtedly send their warmest wishes and deepest condolences to her loved ones during this time.”

Anne went to four more Paralympics and won 10 medals, six of which were gold. By the time of the Rio Games, she was 67, the oldest athlete there, but came home with team gold and two individual grade I silvers, with the Lady Joseph Trust and Henrietta Cheetham’s LJT Lucas Normark.

Horse of a lifetime

Anne said Teddy Edwards was her horse of a lifetime; Sally-Ann Brown’s Welsh cob is one of only a few horses who have won Paralympic, World and European titles.

Anne retired in 2017 after a stellar 23-year career, during which she was also named the 2011 Sunday Times disabled sportswoman of the year, and won a British Dressage outstanding contribution award in 2003 and a British Equestrian Medal of Honour in 2000. She lived in Broad Hinton, Wiltshire where she enjoyed gardening and painting.

Anne always said her two main inspirations were her sister Gillian Hartley and daughter Amber Dunham; Anne said, “I wouldn’t have had the success I have achieved if we hadn’t been on this journey together.”

Paralympics GB chef de mission Penny Briscoe MBE said she had had the pleasure of knowing Anne since 2002.

“Anne was a wonderful, dedicated and devoted member of the ParalympicsGB team,” she said. “While her remarkable achievements over 20 years in para dressage speak for themselves, what always stood out for me was her commitment to being her absolute best and encouraging the best from those around her. Anne really was a team player and represented the heart and soul of ParalympicsGB with passion and professionalism. The world of para sport will miss her greatly and my deepest sympathy goes out to her family and friends.”

BEF para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples added: “While I didn’t have the privilege of working directly with Anne in my current role, I was lucky enough to watch and follow her many competitions with the eye-catching Lucas Normark in my time at ParalympicsGB. Her remarkable achievements in equestrian sport speak volumes, few riders have achieved the success to the level she did, and she leaves a huge legacy. A fierce competitor, a true horsewoman, a role model and an inspiration to those that followed her. Thank you, Anne, for all you accomplished and the path you paved for others to follow. You will be truly missed, and I send deepest condolences to your friends and family.”

A BEF spokesperson said: “Thank you, Anne, for all you gave to para dressage and the legacy you leave, may you rest in eternal peace.”

