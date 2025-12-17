Farrier who ‘blamed everyone but himself’ struck off after horse welfare conviction





A farrier who was convicted of an animal welfare offence relating to a horse – who was put down as a result of his neglect – has been struck off.

Stephen Gardiner defended the charges brought against him in a Farriers Registration Council (FRC) disciplinary hearing by “blaming everyone else but himself” but was found by the committee guilty of serious misconduct in a professional respect.

He was removed from the FRC register on 7 November, and may not apply to be re-registered for two years.

The report on Gardiner’s case, published by the FRC, states that in August 2023, the farrier was convicted of failing to meet the needs of a cob stallion called Bimbo, for which he was fined £800. It states that in 2020, Gardiner allowed moderate chorioptic mange (“feather mites”) on Bimbo’s hind legs and severe chorioptic mange on his forelegs, leading to suppurating pastern dermatitis, infection and permanent skin changes. He also allowed Bimbo to develop thrush in all four feet, and overgrown hooves.

The report states that he caused Bimbo unnecessary suffering, failed to seek veterinary attention and that as a result of his actions, the horse was put down in 2022.

It includes the original submission about Gardiner to the FRC, made by a Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) inspector. This stated that Gardiner had failed to meet Bimbo’s needs by failing to provide adequate fresh clean water.

“His cob, along with two others Gardiner had some responsibility for, were left unattended within a field they did not have permission to use for at least four days,” the complaint states. “The SSPCA provided water until the decision was made to remove them to ensure their wellbeing. Stephen Gardiner and his cob are well known to the SSPCA and on several occasions, the SSPCA has had to provide water or contact Stephen Gardiner for him to provide water.”

The complaint adds that all three cobs were examined by a vet and Gardiner’s had a “severe skin complaint of all four limbs”.

“This cob was treated for several months but was euthanised on welfare grounds as he could not be kept pain free. The charge relating to this was accepted not guilty as part of the plea bargain, which resulted in Stephen Gardiner pleading guilty to this charge only.”

Gardiner’s former partner told the committee she and their son supplied the horses with water during the time referred to in the charge, and that “the SSPCA knew she was the owner of Bimbo but were ‘witch-hunting’” Gardiner. She then said Bimbo was her son’s horse, although she was the legal owner as her son could not be, and that he was checked by a farrier every eight to 12 weeks.

She denied Gardiner was ever responsible for providing water and did not accept the contents of a letter dated 12 May 2025, provided by his solicitor in which it was said Gardiner went to work thinking all steps for care of “his horse” were in place.

In his submissions to the committee, Gardiner said the SSPCA had “misled the court and FRC by stating that all four charges were upheld”. He said his solicitor misrepresented his position in relation to ownership of Bimbo and that he was pressured into accepting a guilty plea to the water charge. He maintained he was never the owner of nor responsible for the stallion: “He expressed deep regret at the outcome of events for Bimbo but stated he was not responsible.”

But the committee found Gardiner was responsible for Bimbo at the time covered by the charges, so had caused the stallion unnecessary suffering.

Aggravating factors considered by the committee included the injury to an animal and the fact Gardiner “visited the home of an SSPCA inspector with another male” after Bimbo’s removal.

“[Gardiner] has defended the charges by blaming everyone else but himself; this has included his former partner, alleging conspiracy by the SSPCA and now his defence solicitor,” the report states.

Mitigating factors included the fact this was Gardiner’s sole conviction, there had been no other regulatory issues and he was “experiencing difficult personal circumstances” at the time.

“The committee considered that the misconduct was so serious, removal was the only means of protecting equine welfare, the reputation of the profession and the wider public interest,” the report states.

