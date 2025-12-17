



A life-size sculpture of The late Queen aboard her beloved Burmese is being auctioned this week, and is expected to sell for a six-figure sum.

BUDDS auction house is selling the bronze sculpture, which has an estimate of £200,000. It is one of only two in the world and features in a timed auction that ends on Sunday (21 December).

The sculpture is by equine artist Caroline Wallace. The original stands at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and was created to commemorate The late Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022. The copy piece is now for sale.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted with this sale,” said Graham Budd of the auction house.

“It represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire the only other life-sized bronze of Queen Elizabeth II on her beloved charger Burmese – a companion piece to Sandhurst’s iconic original.”

Burmese was given to Her late Majesty in 1969 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The late Queen rode her in Trooping the Colour for 18 years, from 1969 to 1986, after which the mare retired to Windsor.

She spent four years in retirement and died in 1990 aged 28. She is buried in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

For information and to bid, view the lot on the BUDDS website

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now