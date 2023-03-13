



The King has been given a horse by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“Mounties”) to continue a long tradition that includes The late Queen’s beloved Burmese.

Noble, a seven-year-old 16.2hh mare, is “settling into life” at the Royal Mews in Windsor, and His Majesty was “pleased” to meet her for the first time last week.

Noble toured with the Mounties’ musical ride in 2022, where it is said that she was “recognised for her superior physical and athletic ability, as well as her composed personality”.

“Having demonstrated her potential during the tour with the musical ride, participating in 90 public performances at 50 different locations in Canada, Noble was selected as the ideal horse for His Majesty because of her size and ability,” said a statement from the royal family.

“Her calm demeanour allows her to thrive in the sometimes raucous atmosphere of exciting public events.”

The mare was bred and trained in Canada as part of the mounted police’s breeding programme in Pakenham, Ontario, and received her name through its annual “name the foal” competition.

This year marks the Mounties’ 150th anniversary, and its association with the royal family dates back to 1904, when King Edward VII bestowed the title of royal on the then North-West Mounted Police.

After taking part in the coronation of The Queen in 1953, the Mounties went on to present Her Majesty with eight horses during her reign.

The first of these was Burmese in 1969, who Her Majesty rode at Trooping the Colour for 18 years. Burmese was one of The Queen’s favourite horses, as highlighted by groom and stud manager Terry Pendry to H&H in 2020. She retired in 1086 1986? to Windsor, where she enjoyed four years before she died at the age of 28. She is buried in the grounds of Home Park private.

The other horses the Mounties gave The Queen were Centenial in 1973; James in 1998 – who The King as Prince of Wales regularly rode for Trooping the Colour; George in 2009, who The King has also ridden for Trooping the Colour; Elizabeth in 2012; Sir John in 2016; and Kluane and Darby in 2019.

Four members of the mounted police also took part in Her Majesty’s funeral procession last year, riding horses they had given The Queen.

