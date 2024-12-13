A top stallion bows out, a lucky escape, and other things the horse world is talking about





A top stallion bows out

Ingrid Klimke’s world team bronze-medal winning dressage ride Franziskus FRH has retired after “11 intense, emotional, and unforgettable years”. Ingrid and the 16-year-old Fidertanz 2 stallion missed out on a place at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics owing to injuries, but had many top placings and performances, including at the World Championships in 2022, and winning a World Cup leg in 2021. Ingrid said there had been “many ups and downs”, but described Franziskus as an “extraordinary” horse. “We came pretty close to our dream of participating in the Olympics twice, but sometimes things turn out differently than you think. Thank you Franz, and thank you Holkenbrink family and team for the many unforgettable moments we were able to experience together,” she said.

A “lucky escape”

Two horses who were trapped in a trailer under a fallen tree have been rescued by firefighters. Crews from Tavistock Fire Station used specialist equipment to get into the trailer on a narrow Devon lane on 10 December. The horses were unharmed, in what was described by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson as a “lucky escape”.

How to watch London International Horse Show (18-22 December)

The BBC has confirmed it will broadcast a number of classes and performances from the London International Horse Show next week (18-22 December). The LeMieux Puissance will be available on Wednesday evening (18 December), while dressage fans will be able to watch the World Cup freestyle on Thursday evening (19 December). The full evening performance will be broadcast on Friday (20 December), and the Longines FEI Showjumping World Cup on Sunday afternoon (22 December).

