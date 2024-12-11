‘Stars in their own right’ Taylor and Swift are reunited in a loving home





As their namesake comes to the end of her global tour, rescued mother and daughter Taylor and Swift have been reunited in a “happy herd”.

The Redwings pair are living together in Hertfordshire with Sally Jones, who took in Taylor in 2022 and has now rehomed Swift.

“Their famous namesake even played a crucial part in their reunion, as Redwings shared a Taylor Swift-themed rehoming post across social media platforms,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “The post called on ‘Swifties’ to help Redwings Swift, a nine-year-old cob mare, find her new Love Story and Speak Now by filling in the Blank Space on her rehoming application form.

“The post was spotted by Sally Jones, who was already guardian of Redwings Taylor, Swift’s mum, and she reached out to reunite mother and daughter.”

Taylor was rescued and taken to Redwings as a five-year-old in 2015, having been found very underweight and “in urgent need of treatment”, the spokesperson said.

The charity’s vet Nicola Berryman, who cared for Taylor at the time, said: “Taylor was extremely dull and lethargic. She was emaciated and her ribs, spine and hip bones were prominent. Her skin was rubbed raw in places and her coat was falling out due to a severe lice infestation. Tests also revealed that she was pregnant.

“Taylor Swift had just performed at BBC Radio 1’s One Big Weekend down the road in Norwich, so they were deliberately named after the singer!”

Four months after her rescue, Taylor gave birth to Swift and the pair were rehomed separately two years ago but Swift’s guardian’s circumstances changed and the charity sought a new home for her.

Sally said: “Swift has settled in well in her new home and seems to be loving being back with her mum. After losing my elderly horse, our herd had space for another, and I was delighted to be able to reunite Taylor and Swift. Between them they are both excellent companions for my 30-year-old Harry, and together they make a very happy herd.”

Redwings head of Norfolk operations Rachel Angell added: “It’s a pleasure to see Taylor and Swift happily reunited and being fantastic companion ponies. Whilst not all our ponies share their names with global superstars like Taylor Swift, we know they are all stars in their own right.”

