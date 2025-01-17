Shetland pony who ‘bears the scars of her past’ begins happy new year





A Shetland pony who “still bears the scars of her past” has started the new year happy and healthy.

Marjorie, thought to be around 11, was rescued by police in December 2023, when she was found roaming close to a busy area of Harlow, Essex.

Police were unable to find Marjorie’s owner, and after she was treated by a vet at a holding yard, she was taken in by Redwings.

“She was very nervous, had injuries from improper tethering – the scars from which she still bears today – and a painful mouth caused by problems with her teeth,” said a Redwings spokesperson.

Marjorie joined two other Shetlands, Matty and Tiny, who had also recently arrived at Redwings, and the three became “fast friends”.

“Marjorie needed somewhere she could recover from her injuries and receive the ongoing dental care she needed, and with our amazing in-house horse hospital we knew we could help,” said Jo Franklin, Redwings senior field officer and the charity’s Ada Cole Centre manager.

“Over the weeks, Marjorie became used to being checked and cared for and when she was vaccinated for equine flu and tetanus, she showed signs that she was overcoming her nerves around people, which was amazing to see.”

Last September Redwings staff noticed Marjorie had nasal discharge, and an X-ray and dental examination showed her “problem teeth” were the likely source of a sinus infection.

“A diseased tooth was extracted from the back of her jaw and over the following weeks regular treatment from our wonderful vet nursing team also helped to clear the infection,” said Redwings head of veterinary and care Nicky Jarvis.

“Marjorie was relaxed about the whole experience and has made a good recovery from treatment.”

The spokesman said that Marjorie has started 2025 “happy and healthy”.

“She is back with her friends at Ada Cole, thanks to the specialist sanctuary care provided by Redwings and donations from the charity’s supporters, which make it all possible,” he said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now