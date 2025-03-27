Man jailed for ‘depraved and wicked’ attack on horse has sentence reduced on appeal





A man who committed a “depraved and wicked attack” on a rescued horse at Redwings was sent to prison – but his sentence was reduced on appeal.

Andrew Main, 36, was jailed for 20 weeks, at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 18 March for assaulting the mare last spring.

But he appealed and was back in court on 25 March; the charity said it was “extremely disappointed” by the decision to alter the original sentence to a 15-week prison term, suspended for 18 months.

Redwings chief executive Lynn Cutress said: “We are extremely disappointed with the decision taken to reduce the sentence of the man responsible for this despicable incident.

“This person – who was not known to Redwings in any capacity – came on to the private property of a horse welfare charity in the middle of the night and assaulted a rescued horse in our care.

“Our staff are devastated by this depraved and wicked attack, particularly our nights welfare team and the vets who worked with the horse on her recovery afterwards.”

A Redwings spokesperson told H&H the mare is now doing well thanks to the care of the charity’s team.

“On 29 May 2024 a horrific incident took place at one of Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s sites in South Norfolk,” the spokesperson said.

“Thanks to the diligence of our nights welfare team, and the CCTV and other security measures we had in place, we obtained sufficient evidence to ensure the incident could be swiftly investigated by the police. An arrest was made the following day.

“We have not discussed the matter until now, partly because it was an active police investigation but also because the details were so distressing.

“As a charity that rescues horses from cruelty and neglect, it is abhorrent to us that our horses would be subjected to such a depraved and wicked attack at one of our own sites and we are all absolutely devastated.”

The spokesperson added that the charity’s staff have been supported throughout the investigation.

It is understood that in the original hearing, the court heard Main was “appalled” by and “deeply ashamed” of his actions, and that the incident followed a deterioration in his mental health.

Main was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment.

