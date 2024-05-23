‘Extremely upsetting”: late-night burglars target charity that helps horses in need





Three burglars who caused damage when they broke into an equestrian charity’s premises this week are being sought by police.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has appealed for any information that might help identify the three people who were caught on CCTV breaking into the Ada Cole Visitor Centre in Essex late on Tuesday night (21 May).

Centre manager Jo Franklin said the trio has been recorded on camera breaking into the feed shed at the centre, on Epping Road, Broadley Common, Nazeing, at just before 10.50pm. They left, but returned about 40 minutes later.

“The till drawers were removed, and found on the counter, and the staff lockers were all open,” she said. “We do not keep any money on site overnight, but are assessing whether anything else was taken.

“The burglars, who were wearing hoodies, have caused some damage which we will need to repair and obviously comes at a cost to the charity.

“It’s extremely upsetting that anyone would do something like this, particularly given that all of the work we do here at Ada Cole is paid for by generous donations from animal-lovers to help horses, ponies, donkeys and mules in need.”

Anyone with any information that might help identify the three people involved in the break-in is urged to contact Essex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 276/22/05.

Reports can also be made in confidence to Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555111.

