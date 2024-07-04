‘In the best of hands’: round-the-clock care for tiny filly found next to her mother’s body





A tiny month-old foal found alone next to her dead mother has been given a second chance at happiness with a foster mare.

The semi-feral filly has been having round-the-clock care since she was taken into Redwings’ horse hospital in Norfolk last Thursday (27 June). She has been named Ruby as the charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

A Redwings spokesperson said Ruby was introduced to Cilla, a potential foster mother, at the weekend.

The charity’s head of welfare and behaviour Nic de Brauwere said: “Cilla has been a foster mum several times before and is showing a healthy interest in little Ruby.

“The two of them can see and touch each other day and night, and already we can see a huge change in Ruby’s demeanour from nervous to much more confident, with her seeking Cilla out when she is unsure or simply wanting company.

“We have a lot of experience of dealing with semi-feral ponies here at Redwings so she’s in the very best of hands. Once she and Cilla are a strong pair, we’ll look to introduce her to some similar-age youngsters to grow up and play with.

“Staff from across all Redwings’ departments are giving their time by volunteering to do the most antisocial shift of the day, Ruby’s 3am feeds, which she’ll need for at least the next three weeks, to support their colleagues and ease the burden on charity resources. We’re blown away by the wonderful gesture, which shows the kind of people we’re lucky enough to have here.”

Mr de Brauwere added that taking on a foal in such circumstances is a major commitment, which would not be possible without Redwings’ supporters.

“None of the work we do here at Redwings is possible without donations, which we never take for granted, and, if you are able to donate towards the care of Ruby and the other horses, ponies, donkeys and mules at our sanctuary, we’d be so grateful,” he said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.