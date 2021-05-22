14 incredibly cute foals to help brighten your day





We recently invited you to send us your photos of your foals that have arrived this Spring to help celebrate how wonderful they are. Stand-by for fluffy-eared, long-legged equines to help brighten your day…

Blue Royale Fusion (Henry)

“This is Blue Royale Fusion (Henry). He is out of a 17hh Warmblood mare (her sire is Verdi) and his sire is Tullabeg Fusion, a dun Irish sport horse. I hope Henry goes on to event also one day — he is showing his beautiful movements around the field and is already very intelligent” — Samantha Walton

Touch of Class B (Frazzle)

“This filly is by Untouchable out of a Cevin Z mare — she was an embryo transfer baby. We hope she’ll be a showjumper like her mother and father” — Sam Baker

Killaneen Boy x Killinick Gracie

“This is my week-and-a-half-old foal” — Amy Lambert

Dolly Day Dreamer

“This is our little bundle of joy. Dolly Day Dreamer was born on 20 April at 2am. Dolly’s mum is a 13.1hh cob called Diamond. Dolly’s dad is thought to be a Welsh section D, but that is all we know. We bought Diamond for our daughter and after eight weeks we noticed some signs and vet confirmed she was in foal so she was a unexpected surprise. Dolly will be hopefully going out on loan when weaned to a friend’s petting farm for the first three years of her life. We are then hoping to back her and find her a little girl or boy to be enjoyed by” — Amy Guy

Gypsy’s Apollo

“This is a lovely Gypsy cob, hence the gypsy in the name. Her mother is Gypsy Mary but we aren’t sure on who the dad is. Hopefully he will make a nice pony for my sister for cross-country and other fun things” — Emily Simmons

Gatewood Baroness (Misty)

“This is my Shire filly. Her dam is Catwg Spice Girl and her sire is Cummeragh House Upton Silver. I hope to do the ridden Horse of the Year Show qualifiers once Misty is old enough” — Kirsty Armer

Redleys Yellow Rose

“This is our Highland filly — she is an eight-week-old yellow dun (Ruwenzori Ferdinand X Morag Rose of Strathmore) and hopefully will be used for breeding in the future” — Sarah Macintosh

Luna

“This is Luna. She is by Flammengold and out of a mare called San Summa. We’re hoping to do dressage with her in the future” — Emily Ward

Indiana

“This is Indiana. She’s my first ever foal and quite literally everything I dreamed she would be — she has enough sass to fill the room, presence and movement and she’s already so tall. My aim for her is dressage, having never been able to afford to buy the horse of my dreams I was able to breed this little delight after an opportunity was given to me.. she still doesn’t feel real!” — Taima Mathers

Tiger-Lilly

“During the October half term we took a five-year-old first ridden pony on loan. Within hours of getting ‘Cuddles’ home we became suspicious of the angular nature of her tummy. A trip to the vets confirmed my worst fear — she was in foal. We weren’t able to find out any information as to what the father might have been or indeed when the foal might be due…. I was all for sending her back, but my boys wouldn’t hear of it. Over the winter the kids bonded with the pony and as she grew in size they took to sitting on top of her and talking to the bump! In February, Cuddles started to bag up, we watched the weather concerned as the temperatures dipped. We set alarms and went to check on her every night, then one evening she was so settled that I was convinced nothing would happen…. clever little girl got on with it by herself and when my husband when to deliver breakfasts in the morning he was greeted by a little filly foal. We think that she will be bigger than her mum, so hopefully something that the boys can grow into in the future! We have named her Fastjet Under the Radar due to the nature of her initial arrival” — Niki Pargeter

Totty

“This is a foal out of my maiden mare Rafthouse Gee Tee I. My filly foal is three-weeks-old. Totty. She is by Pennal The Great (multi award-winning Welsh section D). Her dam is a part-bred Arab/Sports Morgan. I am hoping she will grade as a future Sports Pony but her movement and conformation shows great promise to allow her to have a successful showing career as a show hunter or working hunter, but I have no doubt she could turn her hand to anything, just like her mother” — Sally Hibbert

Redshaw Cest La Vie (Chilli)

“This is my foal — she is out of showing champion (reserve supreme royal international) Pebbly Diva Du Mont who is by Orlando x Heartbreaker. The sire of the filly is Jamie Gornall’s Chagolou who’s by Chacco Blue so she is bred to be a jumper” — Joanne Shaw

Victoria

“This is my new little lady, born on Easter Sunday. She is by HHS Cornet (HHS Geneva x Cornet Obolensky), out of my Irish Sports Horse mare HRH Queen Charlotte. This lady hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an eventer; if not, the footsteps of her dad’s family, a long and successful line of showjumpers. The dam has evented locally in Ireland and has shown as a hunter in Dublin. The sire is standing at Marion Hughes’ stud in County Kilkenny, Ireland. The dam of the sire (HHS Geneva) has jumped to 1.50m level, having placed highly in a number of CSIYH 1* and 2* international shows at Villamoura, Dublin, etc. Victoria was a very special little foal, as all proceeds from her cover fee went to the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team in Ireland — a voluntary palliative care service operating in the south of Ireland” — Rory O’Sullivan-Hennessy

Coraline

“Here is my ‘BOGOFF’ foal. She was born in a snow storm on the Island of Yell in Shetland. She is the UK’s most northern foal (non-Shetland pony). I expect that she’ll make 13.1/2hh and I want her to be a kid’s pony. We bought the mum unknowingly in foal, and we had a pretty stressful wait until the foal made its appearance, as we do not have a vet on our Island. Luckily it all went perfectly. We are delighted with her, and she will never be more loved. Her registered name will be Cute As A Button (if you’ve seen the film, you’ll know) ” — Rebecca Dickie

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

8 absolutely gorgeous foals we just can’t get enough of Here is our initial selection of the class of 2021, fluffy-eared, long-legged equines to help brighten your day... If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.