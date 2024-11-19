Irish breeders fear for their reputations over foal passport delays





Concerns have been raised that Irish breeders’ reputations are being “destroyed” over foal passport delays.

This summer Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) launched its new online passport system, HorseSource, to replace paper registration. HSI said the system, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and Marine (DAFM), was “designed to simplify and enhance the process” and would be “a significant leap forward”.

But months on, breeders have told H&H the system is not working – and they are unable to proceed with sales as they are waiting for passports.

On 15 November HSI confirmed 5,765 foal passport applications had been received through HorseSource including full pedigree (which require DNA samples) and non-pedigree. Of those, 1,268 passports have been issued.

Breeder Emily Cooper submitted two applications at the end of July but the passports had not arrived by 15 November. She told H&H that for one foal, she was asked to submit DNA three times.

“Both my foals are sold, but they have to stay with me because I can’t legally send them anywhere,” she said.

“I’ve called HSI every week and had no real explanation of when I might expect my passports. I can’t book transport, I can’t do anything – it’s unfair on the purchaser. If you were an international buyer, wouldn’t you start hesitating to buy here? There’s a global market, they don’t have to rely on Ireland – and this is destroying our reputation.

“A clear plan is urgently needed with ongoing communication, specific timelines and regular updates to regain trust.”

Breeder Ronan Rothwell told H&H he is waiting for more than 20 passports for 2024 foals. He said problems existed before the new system, and he is still waiting for one passport from 2023.

“Last September I ran an online auction and foals sold abroad couldn’t travel until I received the passports, and I still had foals here waiting in April,” he said.

“All I could say was ‘I don’t have the passports’ – but I couldn’t say when I would have them. The same clients bought at the auction again this year, and I explained there was a new online system and things would be different – now they have two foals ready to go and I’m waiting on the passports.”

Walter Kent, chairman of the Stallion Owners Society, has called on DAFM to look into the situation.

“We were assured by HSI the new system would work, but now breeders are being blamed for sending their applications and DNA too quickly. Why start this system at the start of the breeding season – the backlog was always going to be there, HSI should have known.”

An HSI spokesperson told H&H the organisation “understands the concerns” and staff are “working tirelessly” clearing the backlog. He said it was necessary to pause applications under the old system while 500,000 records migrated to HorseSource – and this exacerbated the volume of applications received in the first few weeks of the new system, which has taken “longer to work through than anticipated”.

“There was an underestimation on the part of HSI as to the number of breeders instantly migrating to the new system. We apologise to breeders and want to assure them that we are working hard on completing these applications as quickly as possible,” he said.

The spokesperson said it was not possible to comment on individual cases without knowing specific application details, but “in keeping with usual processing”, a small number of applications have been asked to resubmit DNA samples as the laboratory could not verify parentage from the sample.

He added that there are a “very small number” of 2023 applications being processed – and HSI is working with the breeders to resolve these.

The spokesperson said HSI provided an update on timelines on 6 November through HorseSource – and will be providing updated application figures fortnightly.

H&H has contacted DAFM for comment.

