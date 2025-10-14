Olympic rider provisionally suspended in case relating to prescribed medication





Irish Olympic showjumper Darragh Kenny has been provisionally suspended in a human anti-doping case relating to prescribed treatment for a medical condition.

Darragh’s provisional FEI suspension started yesterday (13 October), and relates to testing at the European Showjumping Championships (16–20 July).

“The FEI has indicated that the provisional suspension relates to a human anti-doping matter involving a substance classified under class S6 (stimulants) on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list,” said Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) spokesperson in a statement.

“Substances in this category may be found in certain prescribed medications used in the treatment of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], anaphylaxis and cold and flu symptoms.”

Darragh and Eddy Blue were part of the Irish team that finished fourth at the Europeans this summer, where they came seventh individually. Darragh is ranked 14th in the world and was part of the team at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I wish to address my current situation. After the European Championships earlier this year, I was notified by the FEI of a positive result for a medication prohibited under anti-doping regulations,” said Darragh in a statement published by HSI.

“The medication in question is part of a prescribed treatment I have been taking under medical supervision for ADHD. As a result, the FEI has imposed a provisional suspension while the matter is being reviewed. I am cooperating fully with the FEI and the International Testing Agency (ITA) to clarify the circumstances surrounding this case.”

Darragh said he wanted to “emphasise that I never intended to gain any competitive advantage”.

“My sole aim was to responsibly address a medical condition under professional guidance,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful to my national federation, my sponsors, owners, clients and the broader equestrian community for their support throughout this process. Thank you for your understanding.”

The HSI statement added that the matter is being managed by the ITA on behalf of the FEI.

“As the case remains ongoing, HSI will not be making any further comment at this time.”

