Keep up to date with all the European Showjumping Championships news, right here.
The 2023 European Showjumping Championships will take place on 29 August to 3 September in Milan, Italy.
Where are the 2023 European Showjumping Championships?
The 2023 showjumping Europeans will take place at the Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan, which is next door to the famous San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Who is the course-designer for the showjumping Europeans?
The course-designer for the 2023 European Showjumping Championships is Italy’s Uliano Vezzani. He will be assisted by his compatriots Paolo Rossato, Fabrizio Sonzogni and Mario Breccia.
European Showjumping Championships format
The competition runs from Wednesday 30 August to Sunday 3 September, with the vet-check and warm-up for all competitors on Tuesday.
The sport begins on Wednesday with the first round against the clock for all competitors (team and individual), from which scores and times are converted to penalties. There then follows two rounds of team competition (four riders per nation) on Thursday and Friday, which also count as individual qualifiers. The team medals are decided on Friday 1 September.
The championships conclude with two rounds of individual jumping on Sunday afternoon (3 September). The top 25 combinations will have qualified for round one, with just 12 going on to round two after which the final individual medals will be presented.
2021 European Showjumping Championship medal winners
Individuals
Gold: Andre Thieme and DSP Chakaria (GER)
Silver: Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei (SUI)
Bronze: Peder Fredricson and Catch Me Not S (SWE)