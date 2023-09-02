



H&H spoke to three of the British team grooms at the European Showjumping Championships, about snacks and singing – “or squawking!” – in the lorry, mothering riders, and the highs and lows of what is a way of life, rather than just a job.

Lindsay Decottignies, Paul Drew and Georgia Ellwood are grooms to Samuel Hutton, Tim Gredley and Harry Charles respectively,

“It gets to you sometimes, when you’re not having a great run and stuff like that, it does get to you,” said Georgia. “I’m a bit ‘What are we doing?’ But then when it comes good, and it all works out – for a groom, it’s got to be tiring or sometimes you don’t get on with the rider – but looking at it from where we are, it is the best job.”

The grooms and the horses – Oak Grove’s Laith (Laith), Medoc De Toxandria (Medoc or Doc) and Casquo Blue (Casper), arrived in Milan last Sunday, after a three-day drive from England for Paul and Medoc, and shorter trips for the others who were already on the Continent.

All three praised the British Equestrian (BEF) team and system, which meant the stables were all ready for their occupants, complete with full bedding, drapes and Union Flags.

“British Equestrian have got us all double stables so the horses have got loads of room,” Paul said. “We’re probably the only team that’s got that, which is quite nice. I think the others are jealous!”

Apart from the British set-up, which includes the BEF vet, farrier and physio who work with the riders’ teams at home, the championship experience is different in many ways. Georgia is a veteran of such events, but it is a first for Paul.

“The main thing for me is how much time there is,” he said. “I’m not used to going to a show with one horse; the class starts at 1pm, and normally we’ve done four before then!”

But the routine is kept as normal as possible; the horses will be fed, walked out and hand-grazed in the mornings.

“You have to keep everything pretty much normal. You can’t be changing stuff just because it’s a championships,” said Georgia. “Obviously for us it’s a little bit different, but I quite like sitting in my chair!”

And the grooms are being well looked after in Milan.

“I find things are getting a bit better because they’re starting to appreciate the grooms more; there are more options,” Georgia said. “At some shows, you’re like an outsider. Here is quite nice because we’ve got everything we need; they provided the hotel for us, the shuttles, the food is really nice, there’s even like a snack bar in the stables – there are TVs in there if you want to watch the class.”

The grooms described their charges; Laith, who can scream like the stallion he is at home, but is “like a pony” at a show, and loves his grass, Doc, “the most laid-back horse I’ve ever known”, who lies down to sleep at 9pm and gets up at 7am, and Casper, who spends a lot of time asleep, but comes out “like a kangaroo”.

“When he’s out of the stable, I can’t keep up with him,” Georgia added. “I need to go to the gym more often!”

And of course it’s not just about the horses, it’s the riders too; the grooms said they have to get on with the riders they work for, as a less-good relationship could transmit to the horse, and make sure they’re as ready for the ring as their equine partners.

“I get a bit nervous, but I don’t let him see that,” Georgia said. “I know when he’s not nervous, I can just relax a bit. But when I find him a little bit nervous, I just stay quiet and let him do his thing. He knows what he’s supposed to do and he’s got everything that he needs.”

She added: “I get the ‘George’ and I know a question is coming; ‘George, where’s my tie? George, where’s my jacket? George, where are my boots?’!

“You’ve got to get on with them as if there’s no relationship there, there’s no chance of anything working. You have to appreciate each other and have respect for each other to be able to do this job.”

Paul agreed: “I have to find all Tim’s clothes, his jacket and tie, boots and hat; I bring all that or it would never get here!”

And after the medals have been decided and the jumps cleared, the grooms will be setting off on the long drive home – Georgia for 24 hours’ rest before she heads back to the Continent for another show.

But both she and Paul said they like the driving side.

“I love driving. I’ve got a really nice truck, with a nice bed and a shower and kitchen, and we pull over to give the horses hay and water, and it’s all booked in advance so we know where we are at the end of each day,” Paul said. And the snacks are the best bit of the drive.”

Georgia agreed, adding that singing along to the tunes is also a major part of the trucking experience.

“I feel like I’m Beyonce in that truck,” she said. “It’s not singing, it’s squawking, I’m quite glad the horses can’t hear!”

Georgia said she loves going to shows, at all levels; seeing the horses progress from early outings makes her appreciate the top-level success all the more.

Other highlights are of course the wins, and the good rounds, and although the hours are long, they love what they do.

“This is not a job, it’s a lifestyle for a groom,” Georgia said. “Because you dedicate so much to them; the rider, the team, the horses, that is your life. We don’t really go out, you have to organise your life around what you’re doing here. But I wouldn’t change it.”

“If you win a class – when we won the Nations Cup at Hickstead, that was one of the best days of my life,” Paul added.

“When you’re kids, you go to the riding school and help; I started on a Saturday afternoon for your one ride every month. But I think once you decide you’re going to do it, and you’re going to do it properly, I don’t think ‘I’ve worked 64 hours today’ or whatever.

“It’s a great way of life. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve done this job for nearly 40 years, on and off, and I’m having the time of my life. This is one of the best years I’ve had, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

