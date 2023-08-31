



When Great Britain’s second team rider Tim Gredley on board Medoc De Toxandria just succumbed to the final fence for a four-fault round on day two of the European Showjumping Championships, the team’s chances of making it through to Friday’s medal-decider in Milan, Italy, were strengthened further following Ben Maher’s brilliant clear on Faltic HB.

The partnership of Tim and the Unex Competition Yard’s 11-year-old gelding, who is cared for at home by groom Paul Drew, looked a different combination than when racking up 12 faults the previous day.

“He felt completely different today, I don’t know what it was yesterday – maybe he was a bit low off the ground,” pondered Tim, who was competing at his first championship in 17 years. “But already, just working him in this morning, he had a lot more about him and after the first fence I knew I was running a different animal than yesterday.

“But it was very frustrating to have the last fence down – I think he deserved a clear round. It’s a tough track, so hopefully that helps the team’s chances. Seeing so many people having problems at the final fence probably should have made me ride it better, because I knew it was tricky, but these things happen.”

European Showjumping Championships: “I wanted him to get used to the grass”

Tim explained that a routine change seems to have contributed to Medoc’s improvement on day two of the European Showjumping Championships.

“Yesterday even cantering in the ring, I just didn’t feel like he was in my hand and coming off my leg like I would normally like him to,” revealed Tim. “But I worked him differently this morning and it seems to have paid off.

“I actually worked him on the grass because I wanted him to get used to the grass, whereas yesterday I’d kept him on the sand. I felt yesterday that he was a bit unsure of his footing because he hadn’t been on grass for a while. So I spent an hour just riding him on the grass this morning. I’m not sure if that’s what worked, but you know, it didn’t hurt anyway.”

Tim Gredley currently sits just outside the top 40 on the individual leaderboard.

