‘She absolutely loves it’: Whitaker and superstar mare head all-British King George podium





Donald Whitaker headed a British one, two, three in the Agria King George V Gold Cup, triumphing in a thriller of a jump-off on a mare who “absolutely loves” her job.

In a fitting close to a fantastic week of sport at the Agria Royal International Horse Show, Donald and Millfield Colette took their first five-star win in the grand prix, from Ben Maher with Enjeu De Grisien in second and Tim Gredley and Medoc De Toxandria third. Less than a fifth of a second separated the top three combinations.

“I’ve been coming to this show since I was eight years old, to watch my uncles and cousins, and the likes of Ben,” said an emotional Donald. “Looking at this trophy you can see the names on it; Michael, John [Whitaker], everyone who’s won it before – this means absolutely the world to me. It’s my first five-star win, at my favourite show in the world. It means everything.”

Only 10 of the 50 starters in this prestigious class had conquered Kelvin Bywater’s tough first-round track, setting up what was always going to be a high-class jump-off.

One of those was John Whitaker and Equine America Unick Du Francport, who tipped the double, to a groan from the crowd, to finish in 50.82 seconds. It was the fourth combination in, Brazil’s Luciana Lossio and Lady Louise Jmen, who set the standard to beat, jumping clear in 46.76. This was a lead that held until Ben and Enjeu, third-last to go, came in.

Ben and Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright’s 10-year-old gelding set off at a cracking pace, almost taking the grass off the Irish bank as they turned past it, and coming round to the last on a beautiful smooth curve to finish in 46.22.

Next in, Donald and 11-year-old Colette seemed almost tighter past the bank, the strong, scopey mare full of gallop as her stride ate up the ground. Donald rode his heart out as he was roared over the last, crossing the line on 46.12.

Last to go, Tim and his ground-covering 12-year-old superstar were foot-perfect and for a fraction of a second the result hung in the balance, but with just a slight check before the last, they finished so close to, but a fraction behind Ben on 46.26.

Donald said the British-bred Cornet Obolensky mare’s natural speed – she looked as if she might be the one to beat even in the first round as she flew round on perfect form and with a smile on her face – is backed up by her heart.

“She’s such a trier,” he said. “More often than not, I make a mess of it, and she tries her heart out. I just thought ‘It’s the King George – I’ve got to go for it.”

Donald added that the mare is not only British-produced, she is “Yorkshire-produced, which is pretty cool”.

“Laura Robinson had produced her since she was three and I got her about three years ago,” he said. “She’s amazing; unbelievable, sharp and very special. All she wants to do is her best and she’s got the biggest heart.”

Ben, who had to ride this evening before his departure for the Paris Olympics tomorrow, joked that he had knocked the last fence down while leading his son in his last round of under-10s’ cross-pole jumping, and “I was probably thinking about that to the last jump, which is maybe why I was slower!”

“This was [Enjeu De Grisien’s] first grand prix this time last year but his inexperience showed a bit then,” he said. “I did everything I could today and beat the ones before me but it was always going to be down to these guys to take the risks; congratulations to them for doing an amazing job.”

Tim said that had he been offered third place in the King George this morning “I’d have taken that!”

“It was close,” he said. “I was thinking that instead of going straight at the jump, I should have come out a bit but the horse jumped amazing and hopefully we’ll have another chance next year.

“This whole week has been an amazing experience; winning the Nations Cup again, then being involved in these kind of classes is great. The footing was immaculate today, which is maybe why there were a few more clears than expected; these facilities are what make amazing sport.”

Donald did have one slightly unplanned moment after the finish; so overcome with the moment was he, as he hugged his star mare, and looked back again to check the scoreboard, he looked up too late to avoid jumping one of the first-round fences. This is a horse who loves her job.

“I couldn’t see where I was going!” he said. “I was a bit overwhelmed, and had a slight loss of direction. She absolutely loves it; she’s very special.”

Hickstead director Edward Bunn thanked all those who had made the week “probably the best Royal International Horse Show ever”.

“What an afternoon – what a week,” he said, thanking Agria and all the other sponsors who had supported the event.

And he added: “Congratulations, Donald, and if you don’t put your bank details on the entry system, we can’t pay you!”

