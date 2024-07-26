‘A spring in our step for the Olympics’: John Whitaker clinches fabulous home Nations Cup win





The British team goes to the Paris Olympics with “a real spring in our step”, having won a second home Nations Cup at the Agria Royal International Horse Show on the trot, with the Netherlands second and Ireland third.

Ben Maher (Exit Remo), Tim Gredley (Medoc De Toxandria), Robert Whitaker (Vermento) and John Whitaker (Equine America Unick Du Francport) retained the Edward Prince of Wales Cup in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain, John and Unick Du Francport sealing the deal as the last combination in the arena with a fabulous clear.

Asked if the pressure made it harder – one fence down would have meant a jump-off with the Dutch and two second place – John said: “It’s a bit weird; I think it actually makes me ride better. When the pressure is on, I think that brings out the best in me.

“You just go in and focus on doing the job but luckily my horse is on good form. The first round was a bit hairy towards the end but we managed to leave them up, and the second round felt really good.”

“I thought these guys would have made it a bit easier for me!” he added. “But we won and that’s all that counts.”

The British team had meant business from the off with a zero score in round one; Robert and Vermento were unlucky to clip just the Hickstead planks for four faults as the drop score but the other three combinations all jumped clear. No other team went to the second round with a clean sheet, but the Netherlands – Bas Moerings (Ipsthar), Mel Thijssen (Imodo), Tani Joosten (Galdal Me) and Lars Kersten (Funky Fred Marienshof Z) – were snapping at their heels on four faults.

The Irish team of Denis Lynch (Vistogrand), Max Wachman (Kilkenny), Tom Wachman (Berlux Z) and Cian O’Connor (Fermoy) were only a fence behind on eight so there was all to play for in round two.

Ben and Exit Remo jumped another foot-perfect clear, then Tim and Medoc tipped just the Liverpool at fence seven. Bas, the first Dutch rider, also finished four, then Tani on eight, and Denis and Vistogrand had added another four to Ireland’s tally. If Robert and Vermento could jump clear, the win would be ours.

Vermento came in on strong form but took the last two rails. And when the last Dutch rider, Lars, made up for his 16-fault first round with a beautiful clear, it was all in the hands of John, the veteran of more than 180 Nations Cups.

And it was better this way, certainly for the crowd, as John showed the world, again, what a legend he is, cool and calm as he gave a faultless display to secure the back-to-back home wins.

“It was great to win again,” he said. “We had something to live up to after last year, and we did it.”

John joked that even better than the second win was something he was asked in the warm-up: “Someone said could they have a picture of me and my brother,” he said, grinning at Robert. “That was even better than winning the Nations Cup!”

Robert said it was great to be on the team with his dad again.

“And to win is fantastic,” he said, adding when asked about his faults: “I was just testing how good he really is!”

Tim, who as well as Ben and Exit Remo and John and Unick was on the 2023 winning team at Hickstead, said the win “feels even better this year”.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I keep banging on about the importance of Hickstead to our country. When I was doing working hunters here, I remember getting an autograph from John and thinking ‘That’s what I want to do’, so to be sitting here with him; without them, those dreams don’t happen.”

All the riders, and Hickstead director Edward Bunn, were united in their gratitude to Agria, which took over as sponsors of the class after it was not included in the revamped FEI Longines League of Nations.

“I’m very proud and happy to be on this team,” said Ben. “Thank you to Agria. I grew up here on ponies, as many of us did, and the history behind this competition means a lot to the sport. And without the sponsorship, it wouldn’t happen, so thank you very much.”

British chef d’equipe Di Lampard said the result was a “real feel-good” one for the whole sport.

“I think the British team has picked up momentum this year,” she said. “The goal has always been Paris but to pick up momentum like we have, in Rotterdam and Aachen – and the SMART goal of winning here again! – will really give us a spring in our step for Paris. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Di added that the Nations Cup series is invaluable in bringing forward the next generation of riders – something Ben had also been doing this morning when his young son was in action in the under-10s jumping.

“It’s been a long time since I rode here on ponies but it’s great you can start from the beginning here, and go all the way to sitting here,” he said. “And I’m sure many of them will be watching and hoping to be doing this job. But it was harder work running round the cross-poles this morning than riding this afternoon!”

Vicki Wentworth, chief executive of Agria UK, said she could not put into words how proud she was of the team.

“The Nations Cup of Great Britain, the first time we’ve sponsored it and I’m there giving the prize to the British team,” she said. “It’s an amazing, amazing achievement and I’m so proud. Well done.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, the Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now