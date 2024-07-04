‘They weren’t so bad!’ Ireland takes Aachen Nations Cup – with Britain on the podium





Ireland threw down the gauntlet in the Mercedes-Benz Aachen Nations Cup, securing the win with three riders gone – and two combinations who will be travelling to Paris for the Olympics jumping double clear – with Mexico and Britain finishing a fence behind in second and third place respectively.

Denis Lynch (Vistogrand), Bertram Allen (Pacino Amiro), Shane Sweetnam (James Kann Cruz, pictured) and Cian O’Connor (Fancy De Kergane) were one of five teams who took a clean sheet to the second round, with just the first fence down from Denis and his European silver medal-winning ride as the discard score. Shane and James Kann Cruz are on the Irish Olympic team and Bertram and Pacino Amiro are the alternate combination.

They were level-pegging with Sweden, Mexico, Britain and the Netherlands, but then jumped three clears in succession in round two, so Cian and the nine-year-old stallion did not have to jump.

“I thought they weren’t so bad!” said Irish chef d’equipe Michael Blake of his team. “When Denis had that first fence that he didn’t want, it looked like a long way home, but that was the first and last fence we had all night.

“We’re so delighted to be here; it’s been a long time since we won here but it was the plan all year to bring the best team here, and thankfully things went our way tonight. Thank you to Mexico and Great Britain for pushing us all the way to the line, and the crowd was unbelievable. This show is phenomenal.”

Britain were in fine form, with only one unlucky rail for Harry Charles and Casquo Blue as the discard score in round one and Ben Maher (Dallas Vegas Batilly), Scott Brash and his Paris Olympics ride Hello Jefferson and Robert Whitaker and Vermento jumping clear.

Ben and Scott repeated their foot-perfect performances in the second round but the luck was not with Harry, who hit the first part of the double, the US planks and the German oxer for 12 faults. Robert and the Blatchfords’ 11-year-old stallion jumped a super round just clipping the same fence in the double, putting Britain on a total of four.

This was the same finishing score as Mexico: Nicolas Pizzaro (Pia Contra), Andres Azcarraga (Contendros 2), Federico Fernandez (Romeo) and Eugenio Garza Perez (Contago), who edged ahead thanks to a two-second time advantage.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.