‘We’ll give it everything’: Ireland names Olympic showjumping team for Paris 2024





The Irish Olympic showjumping team for the Paris 2024 Games has been revealed – hot on the heels of the announcement of the nation’s eventing team.

Horse Sport Ireland’s showjumping high performance director Michael Blake said that it “is the greatest honour for an athlete to be chosen to represent their country at an Olympic Games”.

The Irish Olympic showjumping team and alternate combination are as follows:

Daniel Coyle with 14-year-old Legacy

Owner: Ariel Grange

Breeder: Romain Rotty

Breeding: by Chippendale Z, out of a mare by Bon Ami

Cian O’Connor with 12-year-old Maurice

Owners: Keira Stoute, Sarah Stoute and his rider

Breeder: Johan Juwet

Breeding: by Thunder VD Zuuthoeve, out of a mare by Eros Platiere

Shane Sweetnam with 11-year-old James Kann Cruz

Owner: Gizmo Partners LLC

Breeder: Patrick Connolly

Breeding: by Kannan, out of a mare by Cruising

Travelling alternate:

Bertram Allen with 12-year-old Pacino Amiro

Owner: Ballywalter Stables

Breeder: Simon Scott

Breeding: by Pacino, out of a mare by NC Amiro

Michael said that he is “delighted to have chosen these athletes for consideration for Paris”.

“We are enjoying an excellent period of Irish jumping at the moment and it is testament to the riders and all of their teams who look after the horses at home, and when they compete, that they have all reached such a high level,” he added.

“The athletes and horses I have chosen have been performing brilliantly, week in, week out, on the international stage and we’ll give it everything we have to achieve what we’re setting out to do.

“I would like to thank the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sport Ireland, Horse Sport Ireland and everyone involved in show jumping in Ireland for their support and I hope we’ll do everyone proud.”

The non-travelling showjumping reserves, who will travel to the Horse Sport Ireland holding camp, are (in alphabetical order):

Denis Lynch with 15-year-old Brooklyn Heights, owned by Molly Ohrstrom

Mark McAuley with 11-year-old GRS Lady Amaro, owned by SNC McAuley Equestrian

Other non-travelling reserves (in alphabetical order):

Darragh Kenny with 17-year-old VDL Cartello, owned by Heathman Farm LLC

Richard Howley with 13-year-old Equine America Consulent de Prelet Z, owned by HK Horses and Sarah Borthwick

Eoin McMahon with 12-year-old Mila, owned by Ludger Beerbaum Stables GmBH and her rider

Cian O’Connor with 10-year-old Eve D’Ouilly, owned by Nicole Walker and her rider

Cian O’Connor with 10-year-old Fermoy (formerly known as Chacco’s Light), owned by Keira Stoute, Sarah Stoute and his rider

Shane Sweetnam with 10-year-old RR Combella, owned by Voquest LLC

The announcement of the showjumpers means that the full quota of horses and riders that will be carrying Ireland’s hopes at this year’s Olympics has now been revealed. Abi Lyle and Giraldo are the sole Olympic dressage combination representing Ireland, as announced last week.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.