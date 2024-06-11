{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘We’ll give it everything’: Ireland names Olympic showjumping team for Paris 2024

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • The Irish Olympic showjumping team for the Paris 2024 Games has been revealed – hot on the heels of the announcement of the nation’s eventing team.

    Horse Sport Ireland’s showjumping high performance director Michael Blake said that it “is the greatest honour for an athlete to be chosen to represent their country at an Olympic Games”.

    The Irish Olympic showjumping team and alternate combination are as follows:

    Daniel Coyle with 14-year-old Legacy
    Owner: Ariel Grange
    Breeder: Romain Rotty
    Breeding: by Chippendale Z, out of a mare by Bon Ami

    Cian O’Connor with 12-year-old Maurice
    Owners: Keira Stoute, Sarah Stoute and his rider
    Breeder: Johan Juwet
    Breeding: by Thunder VD Zuuthoeve, out of a mare by Eros Platiere

    Shane Sweetnam with 11-year-old James Kann Cruz
    Owner: Gizmo Partners LLC
    Breeder: Patrick Connolly
    Breeding: by Kannan, out of a mare by Cruising

    Travelling alternate:

    Bertram Allen with 12-year-old Pacino Amiro
    Owner: Ballywalter Stables
    Breeder: Simon Scott
    Breeding: by Pacino, out of a mare by NC Amiro

    Michael said that he is “delighted to have chosen these athletes for consideration for Paris”.

    “We are enjoying an excellent period of Irish jumping at the moment and it is testament to the riders and all of their teams who look after the horses at home, and when they compete, that they have all reached such a high level,” he added.

    “The athletes and horses I have chosen have been performing brilliantly, week in, week out, on the international stage and we’ll give it everything we have to achieve what we’re setting out to do.

    “I would like to thank the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sport Ireland, Horse Sport Ireland and everyone involved in show jumping in Ireland for their support and I hope we’ll do everyone proud.”

    The non-travelling showjumping reserves, who will travel to the Horse Sport Ireland holding camp, are (in alphabetical order):

    • Denis Lynch with 15-year-old Brooklyn Heights, owned by Molly Ohrstrom
    • Mark McAuley with 11-year-old GRS Lady Amaro, owned by SNC McAuley Equestrian

    Other non-travelling reserves (in alphabetical order):

    • Darragh Kenny with 17-year-old VDL Cartello, owned by Heathman Farm LLC
    • Richard Howley with 13-year-old Equine America Consulent de Prelet Z, owned by HK Horses and Sarah Borthwick
    • Eoin McMahon with 12-year-old Mila, owned by Ludger Beerbaum Stables GmBH and her rider
    • Cian O’Connor with 10-year-old Eve D’Ouilly, owned by Nicole Walker and her rider
    • Cian O’Connor with 10-year-old Fermoy (formerly known as Chacco’s Light), owned by Keira Stoute, Sarah Stoute and his rider
    • Shane Sweetnam with 10-year-old RR Combella, owned by Voquest LLC

    The announcement of the showjumpers means that the full quota of horses and riders that will be carrying Ireland’s hopes at this year’s Olympics has now been revealed. Abi Lyle and Giraldo are the sole Olympic dressage combination representing Ireland, as announced last week.

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
