



The Belgian equestrian federation (KBRSF) wants to “turn this dark page as quickly as possible” after the outcome of two failed dope tests at the Olympics.

H&H reported last week that the FEI Tribunal had ruled on the case of eventer Tine Magnus, whose Paris ride Dia Van Het Lichterveld Z had tested positive for a prohibited substance at the Games. The Tribunal found Tine bore no significant fault or negligence for the result, as the source of anti-depressant and anxiety medication trazodone was a supplement given on the advice of the team vet. But she, and the fourth-placed Belgian team, were disqualified from the Olympics.

H&H also reported that Belgian dressage rider Domien Michiels had been disqualified from the team final in Paris for failing a drug test. This was caused by his coming into contact with a prohibited substance when treating his sick dog.

“The past Olympic Games in Paris have caused a rollercoaster of emotions within our eventing discipline,” a spokesperson for the Belgian federation said. “The unique fourth place, followed by the controversy surrounding the positive test of Dia Van Het Lichterveld Z, has put everyone involved on an emotional rollercoaster in recent months.”

The spokesperson said the federation and its Flemish wing Paardensport Vlaanderen had had meetings with Tine and her team.

“Now there is clarity on the cause of the positive test: contamination in a nutritional supplement,” he said.

“Last Friday, a delegation from the board of directors and the top sports cell of KBRSF met Tine and members of her entourage. It was with a feeling of relief that KBRSF and Paardensport Vlaanderen could inform them that we want to turn this dark page as soon as possible. With united forces, we want to do everything we can to ensure that the team, and Tine in particular, can continue working towards a new chapter as intact as possible and with all the necessary support.

“Together with the entire eventing team, we want to permanently highlight the sporting performance. We look to the future and keep doing everything we can to prove our sporting strength and show that we remain resilient, with a view to new successes.

“We also want to express our support to the veterinary team, who are also affected in this situation. This is a file from which there are no real winners, and it is clear that all involved are victims of an unfair and unfortunate situation.”

