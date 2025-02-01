Rider disqualified from Paris Olympics as result of treating his sick dog





Olympic dressage rider Domien Michiels has been disqualified from the team final at the Paris 2024 Games for failing a drug test, caused by his coming into contact with a prohibited substance when treating his ill dog.

The in-competition test was carried out on 3 August, the day of the grand prix special, which decided the Olympic dressage team medals at Paris 2024, and the sample was positive for dorzolamide.

A statement from the International Testing Agency (ITA) said that over the course of proceedings, Mr Michiels “was able to establish that dorzolamide entered his body inadvertently when he administered eye drops containing [the drug] to his dog to treat the dog’s illness”.

The drug is listed under diuretics and masking agents on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list. It is classed as banned at all times – except when directly applied to the eyes.

“Considering that dorzolamide did not enter the athlete’s system through topical ophthalmic route exclusively and in light of the principle of ‘strict liability’, the presence of dorzolamide in his sample constitutes an ADRV [anti-doping rule violation],” added the ITA statement.

The statement said Mr Michiels was able to establish that he bore “no fault or negligence” for the positive test. This is defined as the person establishing that they did not know or suspect, and could not reasonably have known or suspected even with the exercise of utmost caution, that they had used or been administered a prohibited substance/method, or had otherwise broken an anti-doping rule.

Mr Michiels said: “I accept the decision that recognises that I was not negligent and did not intend to cheat or violate the rules. I am now looking ahead to continue to give the best of myself in equestrian sport in the future.”

A joint statement from the Belgian equestrian federation, Paardensport Vlaanderens and the Ligue Equestre Wallonie Bruxelles said: “As a federation, we attach great importance to a fair and doping-free sport.

“Of course, we recognise the decision of the ITA and the IOC [International Olympic Committee], but we would like to emphasise once again that although this finding is considered a doping violation, it was also determined that Domien Michiels is not at fault in any significant way. It is clear that there was no intention of unfair behaviour or negligence on his part.”

The ITA statement said that Mr Michiels was not subject to a mandatory provisional suspension as the prohibited substance detected was a specified substance. A specified substance is defined by WADA as being “more likely to have been consumed or used by an athlete for a purpose other than the enhancement of sport performance”.

Is the team placing affected?

What this means for the Belgian’s team placing is noteworthy as with teams of three, there is no longer a drop score in Olympic team competitions.

The ITA statement added: “The only consequence of his [anti-doping rule violation] under the IOC anti-doping rules applicable to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is the disqualification of the athlete’s individual competitive results at the dressage team grand prix event on 3 August 2024 at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“The results of the Belgium team in the dressage team grand prix on 3 August 2024 are not to be disqualified.”

The only dressage competition on 3 August at the Paris Olympics was the grand prix special, which decided the team medals.

The Belgian dressage team were fifth in Paris – yet the FEI database is now showing the team as finishing last of the 10 teams in the final.

The Belgian equestrian federation’s website states that “the team result of 3 August (a fifth place with [team mates] Larissa Pauluis and Flore De Winne) is maintained”.

The joint statement from the Belgian federations said that they are “relieved that the team result of our Belgian team is maintained, which is an important recognition of the commitment and performance of the entire team. We continue to support Domien in this challenging period and have full confidence in his integrity as an athlete.”

Human doping rule violations are treated slightly differently to equine doping in the rules used for Paris 2024.

The FEI rules for Paris 2024 state that if a member of a team is found to have violated the human anti-doping rules and/or the equine anti-doping and controlled medication rules during the Olympics, “the results of the athlete/person responsible will be disqualified in all competitions and the entire team’s results in the team competition are disqualified, unless exceptional circumstances apply”.

But the FEI’s Paris 2024 rules also state that the IOC anti-doping rules apply to riders in Paris. Under these, the hearing panel has authority to determine consequences on a team’s results.

The rule states: “Should the relevant international federation not have such rules or, if in the [Court of Arbitration for Sport] CAS Anti-Doping Division’s discretion, the rules of the relevant international federation do not adequately protect the integrity of the competition, the panel shall have the authority to determine the consequences on the team, including the disqualification of the team’s results in any competition or event or any other consequences. The CAS Anti-Doping Division may only take such action in circumstances when one or more members of a team are found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and, in the panel’s discretion, the violation may have affected the results of the team in the concerned competition(s) or event(s).”

It would appear that there can be provision for a team’s placing to be unchanged. But given the inconsistency between the FEI’s records and the statements from the Belgian federations and the ITA, H&H has sought clarification from the FEI – which has directed the query to the ITA.

