



In his latest exclusive magazine column, Carl Hester pays a personal tribute to the lives of stable stars Valegro and Uthopia

Anyone who has horses – or any animals – knows that even when you see the end coming, it doesn’t make it any easier. It’s not only the horses’ owners, riders and grooms who have looked after them, but their vets who all have to come to terms with when the time is right.

Many wonderful memories have already been shared in their tributes, but there are a few stories I’d like to tell in memory of our beloved Blueberry (Valegro) and Uti (Uthopia).

One is a vision of Blueberry in New York’s Central Park, standing in the midst of a crowd, a throng of adoring fans, which was one of the most surreal sights you could ever imagine.

He was one in a million, able to handle fame with ease, always remaining calm and peaceful. There are many remarkable stories too of Blueberry bringing joy to terminally ill children behind the scenes.

Another special memory was when the late Hannah Francis visited. Very ill by then, she arrived at the yard on crutches, thinking she was only going to meet Blueberry. Instead, she rode him – not just at walk, but at trot and canter. We were all reduced to tears as her excitement grew.

I have many pictures of Blueberry meeting royalty. The late Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan. Her delight in meeting him at Windsor in 2019 is forever etched in my memory.

An unknown story until now was when the then Crown Princess of Denmark (now Queen Mary) came to visit Blueberry for her 50th birthday. Her car arrived flanked by outriders, she got out to meet him, then stayed for lunch! It was one of those pinch-me moments.

Blueberry did six years of championships, winning gold at every single one, plus back-to-back World Cup Final titles in 2014 and 2015. His next years were spent hacking with friends, teaching my students and being visited by countless fans.

This past year, Blueberry and his bestie, Uti, were fully retired from being ridden and spent the summer here in the fields at Oakelbrook.

“A silent gentleman”

I can only describe Uti as a silent gentleman. As I’ve said before, this horse made my career complete.

He was always a horse in a good mood and happy to let his best mate take the limelight. With his generous performance and that amazing extended trot, he contributed to our team’s success. He was the linchpin of the team and started the upward trajectory for British dressage.

Difficulties with ownership issues seem like a lifetime ago. To the fairy godmother who stepped in to purchase him so he could spend his life here – and who has remained a silent partner and friend throughout eight years of Uti’s retirement and who will continue to be so – I will be forever grateful.

Although Uti wasn’t in high demand as a breeding stallion, some of his babies are now reaching the higher levels and have inherited his unique personality, talent and looks. His legacy will live on.

Uti’s appearance at the London International Horse Show alongside one of his up-and-coming offspring, Henriette Andersen’s Marley, was a special moment.

Even at 22, he hadn’t lost the famous extended trot as he made his final centre line, beautifully piloted by Amy Woodhead, who learned her grand prix craft on him after retirement.

Blueberry and Uti were inseparable, having travelled the world in their international careers, and I had their retirement stables sited so they could always see and touch each other. Uti was incredibly kind as a stallion. He and Blueberry rubbed along side by side.

Now cremated, they are back home with me and come the spring, I’ll be planting two trees in their memory. They will be part of Oakelbrook Mill for ever, together.

It was comforting to receive thousands of messages and to see Blueberry’s legacy statue in Newent covered with wreaths from all over the world. To all well-wishers, a huge thank you from myself, Blueberry and Uti’s owners, Alan Davies and everyone who has looked after them as their own throughout their lives.

Happy Christmas,

Carl

