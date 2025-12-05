‘Like a symphony; every note was so beautiful’: Olympic dressage judge pays tribute to Valegro and Uthopia





Top British judge Isobel Wessels, who was on the panel at all of Valegro’s record-breaking performances, has remembered him and Uthopia for their talent and characters – and putting Britain on the world stage.

The international rider, trainer and five-star judge has paid tribute to the much-loved pair following the announcement on 1 December that they had been put down.

Isobel described Valegro (Blueberry) and Uthopia (Uti) as being “both such complete horses”.

“When you judged them they both had clearly been so well trained and were so willing. It was the beginning of all of this wonderful harmony we talk about now. Those two, coming with Carl and Charlotte, they started the ‘pole’ rolling so to speak,” Isobel told H&H.

“We’d seen lovely combinations in the past, but these horses just always gave me the feeling that they were happy in their job. They loved what they did, and they did it with such ease and willingness. They both just got better and better, and that isn’t always the case with horses.”

Uthopia and Valegro first made their mark at the European Dressage Championships at Rotterdam in 2011, under Carl and Charlotte, helping deliver Britain’s first European team gold medal – alongside teammates Laura Tomlinson and Mistral Hojris and Emile Faurie and Elemegardens Marquis. It was at this competition that Uthopia came to the forefront, taking individual silver, behind the Netherlands’ Adelinde Cornelissen and Pazival.

“Uti was just like a little powerhouse. He came across as being not a huge mover, but his extended trot just came out of something inside him. There was this willingness,” she said.

“He wasn’t the biggest horse in stature, but the way Carl trained him, it was every other moment one was thinking ‘Wow, where did that come from?’. I’ll never forget in Rotterdam when he got all 10s for his extended trot. He was small but mighty. That was the beginning of this power pair coming up, that was their first step.”

Isobel said Valegro was “such an enormous character”.

“Blueberry was like a big rubber ball; just so talented but he had this character and personality. When you sat on the side of the arena judging he, he grabbed you,” she said.

“I’m so proud that I was on the jury of all his record-breaking scores for the grand prix, special and freestyle. I feel very honoured my name was on all those test sheets.”

Isobel added that judging Valegro and Uthopia made her job very enjoyable.

“Horses that have some spectacular moments are of course wonderful to observe and judge, but when you have this complete horse, which they both were, it was like a symphony. Every note was so beautiful,” she said.

“There was no struggle, it was just a natural easygoing picture, where the horses blossomed and became more and more because of who they were and their wonderful training.”

Isobel said that Valegro and Uthopia “put Britain on the world stage”.

“It’s been the showcase of our traditional and worldly respected horsemanship and ability,” she said.

“I think with those horses, it was just like: ‘Bang, here we are on the world stage – look out, Britain’s coming’.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now