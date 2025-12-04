‘It was an honour’: Alan Davies pays tribute to dressage superstars Valegro and Uthopia





Top groom Alan Davies has paid tribute to Valegro and Uthopia, the superstar horses he lovingly cared for throughout their competition careers.

On Monday (1 December) Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin announced that Valegro (Blueberry) and Uthopia (Uti) had been put down, aged 23 and 24 respectively.

Alan was head groom to Carl and Charlotte from 2011 to 2023 and accompanied them to all of their international competitions and championships, forming close bonds with Blueberry and Uti.

“They were both phenomenal. It was an amazing journey no one could predict; the stories, and the competitions and the experiences that we had with them were unbelievable,” Alan told H&H following the news this week.

Alan said Blueberry and Uti were stabled next to each other on the yard and grew up together.

“As they started to do grand prix they would travel together. In 2011 they were both on the team at the Europeans in Rotterdam, then they were together at the London Olympics, then they went to the Europeans in Herning in 2013. They were great mates, it was lovely,” he said.

Alan Davies on Valegro: “The kindest horse”

Alan described Blueberry as “magnetic”.

“He was such a gorgeous character and everyone was drawn to him. He was so trusting, he trusted me to take him round the world on trains, planes and automobiles. We went to 10 different countries and travelled 75,000km together,” said Alan.

“He was such a showman, he knew when he went in the arena everyone was watching him. Then when he was out of the arena he would relax and switch off. He was a real lads’ lad, you could imagine him on the couch with a packet of crisps and pint of beer wanting to watch the football. There was no stress with him, he was so lovely to have at shows and at the stables.”

Blueberry amassed adoring fans worldwide.

“Whenever we did a meet and greet with him he would make sure he spoke to everyone, he’d put his head into the crowd and he never spooked or moved away,” said Alan.

“He was so gentle with kids. We would have people visit through Willberry Wonder Pony and I could open the stable door and he would talk to them so gently with his head in their hands. He had this amazing aura about him, it sounds cliché to say that, but he really did.”

Alan Davies on Uthopia: “A superstar in his own right”

Alan described Uti as a “phenomenal performer”.

“Uti was a cheeky chappy, and occasionally at trot-ups he might stand on his back legs to make sure everyone was paying attention, but he was never any bother,” said Alan.

“He never demanded attention. He was very kind, and when Valegro started to become the celebrity that he was, Uti was never offended. When people came to meet Valegro he wouldn’t bang the door or demand attention, he would stand looking beautiful. He had the most beautiful face and disposition and he would wait with his ears pricked as if to say, ‘It’s ok, they’ll come and speak to me in a minute’.

“He never took offence about being the bridesmaid, but he was an absolute superstar in his own right. He was only tiny really, but he rose to the occasion every time in the arena. People were always astounded when they met him how small he was – when you saw him doing his test he had such incredibly big elastic movements.”

Swarovski crystals and the Rio Olympics

Alan has many happy memories of both horses.

“I remember we went to the Swarovski show in Austria running up to London 2012. It was still Blueberry’s first year in grand prix, but he and Charlotte won the grand prix and Carl and Uti were second,” said Alan.

“Carl came out the next day for the grand prix special determined that he wasn’t going to be beaten, and they did the most incredible test. They won, and Charlotte and Blueberry were second. Uti was literally floating on air. He won a beautiful rug covered in Swarovski crystals and I treasured that rug for many, many years. It was his pride and joy.”

Alan said “there were so many highlights” with Valegro.

“Going to the Rio Olympics there was so much pressure on everyone because Blueberry was going to try to regain his Olympic title. The eyes of the world were watching, and he didn’t mind at all,” said Alan.

“He went into the arena and said ‘Hold my beer, I’ve got this. Don’t panic, we’re on it.’ And he did the most beautiful test.”

Another favourite memory of Alan’s was being H&H guest editor and his front cover with Valegro in April 2020.

“Being on the front cover with him was a major thing in my life,” said Alan. “My mother was my biggest supporter and she had H&H with me on the front cover by her bed at all times. She used to show all the nurses at her hospice and she kept it next to her bed until her dying day.

“She wasn’t horsey at all, but that horse crept into everyone’s heart. I don’t know how he did it. He just had this incredible magnetism, I can’t put it into words.”

Alan said “I don’t think we’ll see another horse like Valegro”.

“Not in my lifetime,” he said.

“He was unique, the performances he did. How he trusted me, he always had his ears pricked and a smile on his face. For an animal of that calibre to do that, it was an honour to have that journey with him.”

