‘Their legacy will shape British dressage for decades’: equestrian world remembers Valegro and Uthopia





The equestrian community is remembering Valegro and Uthopia – the much-loved dressage powerhouses who gained fans worldwide.

Following the announcement on 1 December of their passing, there has been an outpouring of love as people shared happy memories of what made them so special.

Valegro’s co-owner Rowena Luard said she was “smitten” at first sight.

“My first glimpse of Valegro was at one of his early young horse shows. I was smitten. Carl asked me if I might like to be part of Valegro’s future and it was the easiest decision of my life,” she told H&H.

“He was a small horse but had such presence. I loved his beautiful, elegant face and kind eye. It was when we started doing the shows with him that you saw our little boy transform into this elegant powerhouse. It was definitely the crowd that elevated him. He just loved to perform.”

Rowena said watching Valegro break records was “such a privilege, but almost just as satisfying was the effect he had on everyone. He was such a gentleman. So kind, so patient. He was a true equine rockstar,” she said.

“His journey to global stardom was enabled by a phenomenal team of people from the early days whose hard work and passion really made it all happen. Chef d’equipe Dickie Waygood and Richard Davidson were our heroes, as was Will Connell of British Equestrian. The vets and masseuse who travelled with him everywhere ensured our athlete was in top top shape at all times.

“Haydn Price, the British team farrier, was a huge support and with whom I held hands at most of the competitions as I was so nervous. Alan of course, our supergroom and super personal assistants Claudine and Katie, who handled all of the logistics and mountains of paperwork. Anne Barrott joined the team as another co-owner and we so loved following the global adventures of Team Valegro. It was incredible to witness such a team of consummate professionals working so tirelessly to achieve our dreams.”

A British Dressage spokesperson said Valegro and Uthopia “leave legacies that will shape British dressage for decades to come”.

“Their hoofprints may have faded from the competition arena, but the mark they left on our sport is indelible,” said the spokesperson.

“Though different in personality and way of going, Valegro and Uthopia were united by the principles that brought them to greatness. Together, they brought our sport to new audiences, reshaped the public’s understanding of dressage, inspired a generation and demonstrated that outstanding performance is built on kindness and trust.”

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said it was “these two legends” that led to him being in his role.

“The incredible performances of Uthopia and Valegro at London 2012 will live long in the memory of all equestrian fans. It was such a special occasion and was transformational for the sport in Great Britain. It was the moment that dressage captured the hearts and minds of the public, and I was no exception,” he said.

“It was an absolute privilege to see Valegro win gold again in Rio. An experience I will personally cherish forever.”

Mr Brautigam added “but most importantly, these two horses redefined dressage”.

“Their beautiful, gentle souls, relaxed temperament, and seemingly effortless ability in the arena heralded a new era. Their wonderful partnerships with Carl and Charlotte showcased the best of our sport,” he said.

“As any visitor to Carl’s yard would agree, spirits were always lifted by the sight of these two companions enjoying their well-earned retirement in the paddock. Now, they are sadly no longer with us, but we should take comfort that they remained inseparable to the end.”

Six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green was “incredibly spoiled” to have a lesson on Valegro.

“I set across the diagonal in medium trot and I could hardly sit there – it was such power,” she told H&H. “He was an absolute sweetheart to ride, he was such a lovely person.”

Lucinda remembers Valegro’s London 2012 freestyle, where he and Charlotte scored 90.09% for individual gold.

“The music along with Big Ben was the most striking thing. Valegro held his own and it was wonderful.”

Lucinda said what Carl and Uthopia and Charlotte and Valegro achieved was “phenomenal”.

“The pair of them, they were just iconic. And I think it’s lovely that they’ve both gone off to fly with the angels together.”

