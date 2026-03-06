‘We’re proud to keep them made in Britain’: sale secures two leading equestrian brands’ future





UK company Racesafe has bought Nuumed and Thermatex, securing their future and continued manufacture in Britain.

H&H reported that Vale Brothers, the company behind Thermatex, Harry Dabbs and Jeffries Saddlery, went into administration in 2023. In 2025 Bliss of London bought Jeffries Saddlery, Vale Brothers and Harry Dabbs.

Jeffries Lifestyle Ltd, the holding company created in the Vale Brothers administration in 2023, retained the Thermatex and Nuumed brands – but both have now been bought by Racesafe.

“Long established across different disciplines, Nuumed and Thermatex have built loyal followings through their quality, performance and distinctive British heritage,” a Racesafe spokesperson said.

“Their products have become staples in many tack rooms and retail shelves. In recent years, however, like many UK manufacturers, they have faced increasing commercial pressures.

“Racesafe, an established UK manufacturer of body protection and performance apparel, is in the process of integrating both brands into its existing production base. The move provides the stable manufacturing structure and technical know-how needed to support long-term growth.”

Nuumed and Thermatex staff are working with Racesafe to “transfer knowledge and support a careful and structured restart of the ranges”.

Strong foundations

Racesafe managing director James How said: “Nuumed and Thermatex are brands that mean a great deal to riders and retailers alike. They have strong foundations and loyal customers, and we believe they deserve a stable and properly resourced future.

“As a specialist UK manufacturer, we see real opportunity in combining their heritage products with Racesafe’s technical expertise, product development capability and manufacturing strength. Our intention is not simply to restart them, but to strengthen and evolve them carefully so they can thrive again.”

It is expected that an “initial core range” will return to the market in the next few months.

“The company is consulting closely with retailers to prioritise the most commercially important and much-loved products,” the spokesperson said.

“The move reinforces Racesafe’s broader commitment to British manufacturing at a time when many brands in the sector are reassessing domestic production.”

Updates on product relaunches and availability will be announced “in due course”.

“We are proud to keep these brands made in Britain,” said Mr How. “Retaining skills, knowledge and local production capability is vital for the long-term health of our industry. With the right structure and investment, British manufacturing remains both viable and important.”

