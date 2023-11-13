



The best body protectors for horse riding are designed to absorb the shock impact caused by a fall, kick or being caught under your horse’s hooves. They can be used by all riders from the complete beginner to the elite. Body protectors are compulsory if you’re eventing at any level, training over fixed fences or competing in workers classes under BSPS rules.

More riders than ever before are opting to wear body protectors and the latest designs are more lightweight and flexible than they have been in the past. Body protectors for children are also increasingly common in riding schools and at Pony Club, where they are recommended for all riding, although they are only compulsory for both training and competing in cross-country riding and pony racing.

Wherever you choose to buy, we strongly recommend that you have your body protector fitted by a professional at a BETA-trained retailer as body protectors can’t be appropriately fitted by simply selecting your age or clothing size.

What standard do body protectors need to be?

There are three levels of protection – you should look for BETA level 3, which is the highest standard of protection for horse riding. If your governing body or organisation (for example, British Eventing) requires that you wear a body protector, this the standard they’re looking for.

There are currently two versions of this standard – 2009 (purple label) and 2018 (blue label). They have the same level of protection, but the 2009 version ceased manufacturing in 2018. Although you may still find these purple-labelled body protectors in stores and online, some governing bodies and rider organisations, including the Pony Club and British Eventing, will only accept the purple label until 31 December 2023, so now is the ideal time to check if your existing body protector needs an upgrade.

If you are looking to buy a new body protector, we recommend you check that it meets the 2018 version of the standard to ensure you’re able to wear it in the future, so look out for the blue label. Some products will look exactly the same and have the same name – it’s only the label that’s different.

All body protectors listed below conform to the latest BETA level 3 standard (2018).

How long do body protectors last?

You should replace your body protector at least every three to five years – after this time the impact absorption properties of the foam may have started to decline. If you have a heavy fall, check your body protector for dents immediately. The foam will return to its original shape within half an hour but a dent would suggest that this part of the body protector will have lot some absorption properties and you should, therefore, replace it.

Taking good care of your body protector means that it may last longer within the three to five year recommended lifespan, if it is not damaged in a fall. Avoid leaving it lying around at the yard or in the lorry where it might get damaged, or in your hot car or damp tack room, which is likely to cause it to deteriorate. When not in use, hang it up with the zips and/or Velcro fastened.

Best body protectors for horse riding

Racesafe ProVent 3.0

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child or adult, in a range of sizes and lengths

RRP: From £160 (child) or £260 (adult)

Racesafe’s most popular body protector is very lightweight (0.95kg for adult size) and breathable. It has been updated for an improved fit and the versatility to fit all shapes and sizes of rider – and there are 80 size options to find your perfect fit. It features independently hinged sections and elasticated adjustments to offer increased movement and comfort.

Champion Titanium Ti22

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black or gunmetal grey

Sizes: Infant, child, youth or adult, in a range of sizes and lengths

RRP: From £118.25 (child) or £248 (adult)

This flexible segmented body protector from Champion is made of a military grade outer mesh, ultra-lightweight foam, and cool-feel titanium coloured inner lining. It’s unisex in fit and has 100 flexible sections with clever hidden hinging technology so it flexes and moves with you. It also has an antibacterial lining so that it stays fresh and an airflow heat release system.

Charles Owen Airowear Outlyne

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black/graphite, can be customised

Sizes: Kids, teens, ladies’ or men’s, in a range of sizes and lengths

RRP: From £140 (child) or £229 (adult)

This Charles Owen body protector is designed to offer a tailored fit for your body type, which maximises protection while allowing unrestricted movement. It can be customised to match your cross-country colours.

Whitaker Pro Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child XS–L, adult S–L

RRP: £100 (child) or £125 (adult)

Featuring articulated panels that conform to the body thanks to your body heat, this body protector has shoulder and waist straps that allow for a precise fit. The anatomically shaped panels are made from a lightweight foam with ventilation, and it fastens at the front with a zip.

Harry Hall Hi Flex Women’s Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Adult S–L

RRP: £129.95

This body protector has been specifically designed to fit a feminine shape and provide maximum protection. It has a part-quilted air mesh outer with reflective piping and a soft, anti-pill stretch nylon lining. The shoulder tabs are rubberised and hardwearing to ensure a long working life, while the elasticated and adjustable waist strap gives extra security and visual fit indicators to help you get the correct fit.

Rhinegold Pro Comfort

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child S–XL or adult S–XL

RRP: £69.50 (child) or £108.95 (adult)

This features smaller segments of padding than other body protectors, aiming to give a more comfortable feel with greater flexibility and movement. It’s lightweight and has double touch tape fastening with coloured safety markers ensuring maximum closure and a front easy clip-in belt with elasticated straps for comfort.

Smart Rider Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child XS–L, adult S–L

RRP: £69.99 (child) or £99.99 (adult)

Designed with a flexible square foam structure, this body protector aims to offer a good freedom of movement.

Mackey Equi-Sential Flexi

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child XS–XL, adult S–XL

RRP: From £107.75 (child) or £143.50 (adult)

This block structure body protector is designed to maximise movability and adapt smoothly to the body’s shape. The width and length can be easily adjusted by touch-tape fastener, and the outer cover is made of dirt-repellent polyester that can be cleaned with a damp cloth.

Charles Owen Airowear Outlyne II

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Kids, teens or ladies’, in a range of sizes and lengths

RRP: From £150 (for child sizes) or £248 (for adult sizes)

This Charles Owen body protector has been re-designed to offer optimum movement and comfort, while maintaining a high level of protection. It combines ultra-lightweight, energy-absorbing foam with a discreet all-black outer cover, and has adjustable sizing at the shoulders, chest and waist.

Gatehouse Superflex Contour Air Flow

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child XS–XL or adult XS–XL, both in standard or short

RRP: £135.99 (child) or £209.99 (adult)

This body protector has a front zip fastening, with touch-tape adjustment at the waist and shoulder for ease of fit. The perforated block foam construction offers maximum flexibility and allows a good fit, while the mesh fabric outer ensures good airflow and breathability.

Harry Hall Zeus Child’s Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black or pink

Sizes: Child S–XL

RRP: £98.95

This body protector is made up of separate lightweight shock-absorbing foam panels that mould around the body to give a close fit. It has a mesh outer with bright contrast binding and reflective piping, and is finished with red fitting indicators to ensure correct fit and protection on every ride.

Charles Owen Airowear Riever II

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018)

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child XS–XL

RRP: From £140

This is Airowear’s entry-level body protector that is specifically designed for young children. You can adjust the size at the shoulders, chest and waist, which helps with the growing rider. It is made of a multi-layer, lightweight impact-absorbing foam and has a wipe-clean fabric cover.

