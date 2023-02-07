



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best children’s body protectors for horse riding are designed to absorb the shock impact caused by a fall, kick or being caught under a horse’s hooves. Body protectors can be used by all riders, from the complete beginner to the elite, and are compulsory if you’re eventing at any level. More riders than ever before are opting to wear body protectors and the latest designs are more lightweight and flexible than they have ever been in the past.

When choosing body protectors for children, it’s worth considering designs that have adjustable features so that the fit lasts that little bit longer. Children can find some body protectors uncomfortable, so finding one that’s flexible, quick to put on and easy to adjust is beneficial.

Wherever you choose to buy, we strongly recommend that you have your body protector fitted by a professional at a BETA-trained retailer as body protectors can’t be fitted as easily as selecting your age or clothing size.

What standard do body protectors need to be?

There are three levels of protection – you should look for BETA level 3, which is the highest standard of protection for horse riding. If your governing body or organisation (for example, The Pony Club) requires that you wear a body protector, this the standard they’re looking for.

There are two versions of this standard – 2009 (purple label) and 2018 (blue label). They have the same level of protection, but the 2009 version ceased manufacturing in 2018. You’ll still find these purple-labelled body protectors in stores and online while older stock works through the market for at least five years from 2018. Governing bodies and rider organisations will only continue to recognise the 2009 purple label for a limited time. The Pony Club will do so until 1 December 2024, while British Eventing will only accept it until 31 December 2023.

If a body protector is worn for any Pony Club activity it must meet BETA 2009 Level 3 standard (purple label), while it’s still recognised, or BETA 2018 Level 3 standard (blue label). If you specifically want to buy one that meets the 2018 version of the standard, check the product you’re buying features a blue label. Some products will look exactly the same and have the same name – it’s only the label that’s different.

All body protectors in the list below conform to the latest BETA level 3 standard (2018).

How long do body protectors last?

You should replace a body protector at least every three to five years – after this time the impact absorption properties of the foam may have started to decline. If you have a heavy fall, check your body protector for dents immediately. The foam will return to its original shape within half an hour but a dent would suggest that this part of the body protector will have lost some absorption properties and you should, therefore, replace it.

Taking good care of your body protector means that it will last longer within the three to five year recommended lifespan. Avoid leaving it lying around at the yard or in the lorry where it might get damaged, or in your hot car or damp tack room, which is likely to cause it to deteriorate. When not in use, hang it up with the zips and Velcro fastened.

Best children’s body protectors for horse riding

Racesafe ProVent 3.0

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Wide range of sizes and lengths | RRP: From £160 |

Racesafe’s most popular body protector is very lightweight (0.95kg for adult size) and breathable. It has been updated for an improved fit and the versatility to fit all shapes and sizes of rider – and there are 80 size options across child and adult to find your perfect fit. It features independently hinged sections and elasticated adjustments to offer increased movement and comfort.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or naylors.com

Champion Titanium Ti22

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black or gunmetal grey | Sizes: Infant, child, youth or adult, in a range of sizes and lengths | RRP: From £118.25 (for child sizes) or £248 (for adult sizes) |

This flexible segmented body protector from Champion is made of a military grade outer mesh, ultra-lightweight foam, and cool-feel titanium coloured inner lining. It’s unisex in fit and has 100 flexible sections with clever hidden hinging technology so it flexes and moves with you. It also has an antibacterial lining so that it stays fresh and an airflow heat release system.

In the UK? View child sizes now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Charles Owen Airowear Outlyne

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black/graphite, can be customised | Sizes: Kids or teens in a range of sizes and lengths | RRP: From £140 (for child sizes) |

This Charles Owen body protector is designed to offer a tailored fit for your body type, which maximises protection while allowing unrestricted movement. It can be customised to match your cross-country colours.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Charles Owen Airowear Riever II

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Child XS–XL | RRP: From £140 |

This is Airowear’s entry-level body protector that is specifically designed for young children. You can adjust the size at the shoulders, chest and waist, which helps with the growing rider. It is made of a multi-layer, lightweight impact-absorbing foam and has a wipe-clean fabric cover.

Equi-Sential Flexi

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Child XS–XL | RRP: From £107.75 (for child sizes) |

This block structure body protector is designed to maximise movability and adapt smoothly to the body’s shape. The width and length can be easily adjusted by touch-tape fastener, and the outer cover is made of dirt-repellent polyester that can be cleaned with a damp cloth.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Smart Rider Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Child XS–L, adult S–L | RRP: £69.99 (for child sizes) |

Designed with a flexible square foam structure, this body protector aims to offer a good freedom of movement.

In the UK? View child sizes now at decathlon.co.uk

Whitaker Pro Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Child XS–L | RRP: £100 |

Featuring articulated panels that conform to the body thanks to your body heat, this body protector has shoulder and waist straps that allow for a precise fit. The anatomically shaped panels are made from a lightweight foam with ventilation, and it fastens at the front with a zip.

In the UK? View child sizes now at naylors.com, gooutdoors.co.uk or millets.co.uk

Harry Hall Zeus Child Body Protector

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black or pink | Sizes: Child S–XL | RRP: £98.95 |

This body protector is made up of separate lightweight shock-absorbing foam panels that mould around the body to give a close fit. It has a mesh outer with bright contrast binding and reflective piping, and is finished with red fitting indicators to ensure correct fit and protection on every ride.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Rhinegold Pro Comfort

Standard: BETA level 3 (2018) | Colours: Black | Sizes: Child S–XL | RRP: £69.50 |

This features smaller segments of padding than other body protectors, aiming to give a more comfortable feel with greater flexibility and movement. It’s lightweight and has double touch tape fastening with coloured safety markers ensuring maximum closure and a front easy clip-in belt with elasticated straps for comfort.

In the UK? View child sizes now at amazon.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.