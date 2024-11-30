Give riders the real deal – not ‘a false sense of security’ – this Christmas





The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) is warning against buying unfitted safety equipment as Christmas presents.

BETA said that although riding hats and body protectors make “truly excellent” gifts, “it’s important that they’re fitted to the individual to ensure they do the best job they can”.

“Helping keep a loved one safe while they ride is the best gift, but we want to ensure that for everyone gifting a hat or body protector this year, it’s fitted properly to ensure comfort and performance day in, day out,” said BETA executive director Claire Williams.

“This might mean a little creativity when it comes to what’s wrapped under the tree, and then a great excuse to hit your local tack shop after the big day and find the perfect product.”

BETA suggests giving vouchers instead of the items, and putting it in a wrapped hat box under the tree, or giving a silk or old hat with the voucher attached.

“We know people want something under the tree to give, but ill-fitting hats are uncomfortable and potentially dangerous, and ill-fitting body protectors can even hinder riding,” said Ms Williams.

BETA is also urging people not to buy second-hand safety equipment as presents.

“All safety kit has a life span and needs to be replaced at least every five years depending on wear and care, and whenever a hat sustains an impact, it needs to be replaced too as it can no longer do its job,” Ms Williams said.

“When you buy second-hand, you don’t know how it has been cared for, how often it’s been used, or if it’s been fallen on. This can give people a false sense of security, and no one wants to receive that under the tree this Christmas!”

BETA has a list of trained fitters online.

