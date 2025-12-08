{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Whether you’re heading to a festive-themed event or just enjoying a ride with friends over the holidays, we’ve pulled together a selection of Christmas fancy dress for horses and riders so that you can check out your options and get some ideas.

    These items are perfect for creating a memorable photo or Riding Club fancy dress, but also make great Christmas gifts for horse owners.

    Christmas fancy dress items for horse and rider

    Equetech Horse Bonnet Glitter Snowflake

    Equetech Glitter Snowflake Bonnet

    Sizes: Pony or horse

    This eye-catching ear bonnet features shimmering snowflakes and a contrast trim and faux fur pom-pom. Also available in plain red.

    Elico Christmas reindeer socks

    Elico Christmas reindeer socks

    Sizes: UK 4-7

    These cosy cotton socks feature a festive reindeer print.

    Hy Equestrian Christmas fancy dress Exercise Sheet

    Hy Equestrian Santa Exercise Sheet

    Sizes: 4–5ft

    Made from a breathable fabric with fluffy binding, it is the perfect way to let your horse join in the festivities this Christmas!

    Equetech Elf leg wraps Christmas fancy dress for horses

    Equetech Christmas Elf leg wraps

    Sizes: Small, medium or large

    What else can we say other than these are super-cute!

    Hy Equestrian Reindeer Antlers

    Hy Equestrian Reindeer Antlers

    Because who doesn’t want to be riding a reindeer?!

    Equetech Christmas Hat Silk - Christmas pudding

    Equetech Christmas hat silk

    Every year Equetech bring out these fun and festive novelty hat silks – and they are always popular.

    Rhinegold Diamante channel quilt GP saddlepad

    Rhinegold Diamante channel quilt GP saddle pad

    Sizes: Pony, cob or full
    Colours: 7 options

    If you want to get your money’s worth, this luxury velvet saddle pad would be perfect for Christmas lessons, fun shows and festive hacks, but wouldn’t look out of place at other times of year.

    Equetech Elf Tail Tassel Christmas fancy dress for horses

    Equetech Christmas Tail Tassel

    Colours: Holly, Icicle or cheeky elf

    These tail tassels are easy to attach and remove, and you can trim it to the desired length. Choose from cheeky elf, holly or icicle – matching festive mane tassels are also available.

    QHP Christmas Horse Hat Antlers

    QHP Christmas Antlers Horse Hat

    Sizes: Pony or full

    This playful ear net features an adorable Santa hat and reindeer antlers.

    QHP bell bridle attachments Christmas fancy dress

    QHP Christmas bells bridle attachments

    Complete your Christmas outfit and jingle all the way with these easy-to-attach bell accessories.

    LeMieux Footsie Socks Xmas Robins Almond

    LeMieux Xmas Robins Footsie socks

    Sizes: Small, medium or large

    These fun socks have a thin calf to prevent unwanted bulk under your boots and a padded sole for ultimate comfort. There are lots of fun designs available, but these robin ones are perfect for Christmas.

    Horse Guard Christmas Glitter Ears

    Horse Guard Christmas Glitter Ears

    A Christmas-themed ear bonnet that features a sparkling glitter mesh fabric with a white faux fur edge and “Merry Christmas” embroidery on the front.

    Equetech cheeky elf socks

    Equetech Cheeky Elf Christmas socks

    Sizes: UK 4-8

    The socks come in a pack of two and are also available in children’ sizes.

    QHP leg wraps Christmas fancy dress for horses

    QHP Christmas leg wraps

    Size: Horse

    A fun set of four leg wraps made from a soft fleece and lined with faux fur.

    Elico Santa Hat Silk

    Elico Santa hat silk

    This festive hat silk from Elico features Santa hats on a black background with a white pom-pom.

    LeMieux Loire Classic Close Contact Square Chilli

    LeMieux Loire classic close contact square

    Sizes: Small/medium or large

    The Loire collection is beautifully made with a woven satin upper, soft and breathable bamboo blend lining and friction-free binding. It can be worn all year round, and is also available in dressage square or GP square styles.

    How to ensure your horse is happy wearing fancy dress

    Choose accessories you think your horse will cope well with. If your horse is sensitive to noise, the accessories with bells might worry them. However, if they’re used to wearing fly veils, a Christmas version could be the prefect addition.

    Always try your outfit before your ride or competition to help desensitise your horse to their new festive accessories.

