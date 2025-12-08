



Whether you’re heading to a festive-themed event or just enjoying a ride with friends over the holidays, we’ve pulled together a selection of Christmas fancy dress for horses and riders so that you can check out your options and get some ideas.

These items are perfect for creating a memorable photo or Riding Club fancy dress, but also make great Christmas gifts for horse owners.

Christmas fancy dress items for horse and rider

Equetech Glitter Snowflake Bonnet

Sizes: Pony or horse

This eye-catching ear bonnet features shimmering snowflakes and a contrast trim and faux fur pom-pom. Also available in plain red.

Elico Christmas reindeer socks

Sizes: UK 4-7

These cosy cotton socks feature a festive reindeer print.

Hy Equestrian Santa Exercise Sheet

Sizes: 4–5ft

Made from a breathable fabric with fluffy binding, it is the perfect way to let your horse join in the festivities this Christmas!

Equetech Christmas Elf leg wraps

Sizes: Small, medium or large

What else can we say other than these are super-cute!

Hy Equestrian Reindeer Antlers

Because who doesn’t want to be riding a reindeer?!

Equetech Christmas hat silk

Every year Equetech bring out these fun and festive novelty hat silks – and they are always popular.

Rhinegold Diamante channel quilt GP saddle pad

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

Colours: 7 options

If you want to get your money’s worth, this luxury velvet saddle pad would be perfect for Christmas lessons, fun shows and festive hacks, but wouldn’t look out of place at other times of year.

Equetech Christmas Tail Tassel

Colours: Holly, Icicle or cheeky elf

These tail tassels are easy to attach and remove, and you can trim it to the desired length. Choose from cheeky elf, holly or icicle – matching festive mane tassels are also available.

QHP Christmas Antlers Horse Hat

Sizes: Pony or full

This playful ear net features an adorable Santa hat and reindeer antlers.

QHP Christmas bells bridle attachments

Complete your Christmas outfit and jingle all the way with these easy-to-attach bell accessories.

LeMieux Xmas Robins Footsie socks

Sizes: Small, medium or large

These fun socks have a thin calf to prevent unwanted bulk under your boots and a padded sole for ultimate comfort. There are lots of fun designs available, but these robin ones are perfect for Christmas.

Horse Guard Christmas Glitter Ears

A Christmas-themed ear bonnet that features a sparkling glitter mesh fabric with a white faux fur edge and “Merry Christmas” embroidery on the front.

Equetech Cheeky Elf Christmas socks

Sizes: UK 4-8

The socks come in a pack of two and are also available in children’ sizes.

QHP Christmas leg wraps

Size: Horse

A fun set of four leg wraps made from a soft fleece and lined with faux fur.

Elico Santa hat silk

This festive hat silk from Elico features Santa hats on a black background with a white pom-pom.

LeMieux Loire classic close contact square

Sizes: Small/medium or large

The Loire collection is beautifully made with a woven satin upper, soft and breathable bamboo blend lining and friction-free binding. It can be worn all year round, and is also available in dressage square or GP square styles.

How to ensure your horse is happy wearing fancy dress

Choose accessories you think your horse will cope well with. If your horse is sensitive to noise, the accessories with bells might worry them. However, if they’re used to wearing fly veils, a Christmas version could be the prefect addition.

Always try your outfit before your ride or competition to help desensitise your horse to their new festive accessories.

