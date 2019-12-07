Get into the festive spirit! 17 Christmas fancy dress ideas for riders of all ages and their (reindeer) mounts

With Christmas now fast-approaching there will be plenty of opportunities and shows for riders to get festive with their horses. If you’re struggling for inspiration, check out these fun ideas from the H&H readers. From donning the tinsel to expressing your inner snowman, we loved these photos...

Brothers Theo and Sid Funnell pair up during a festive dressage competition — during which Sid took part in a bareback test and raised over £300 for Willberry Wonder Pony.

“The elves and the candy-cane maker” — Boo the pony is decorated with gingerbread men and has candy canes in his mane to “bribe the judges” at a local gymkhana (Heather Wildman).

Eloise Stone helps Tally Ho Rubin get in the festive spirit with some tinsel and a Father Christmas hat.

Hayley Jones from Port Talbot and her ex-racer Zara get into the Christmas spirit with brilliant matching Santa and reindeer costumes.

Youngster Jayden, one, on his four-year-old pony, Chance, don their festive attire for a winter hack.

“Santa is beyond embarrassed that his reindeer is having to ask for directions” (Katey Cuthbertson).

A young Santa — Erin on her pony, Targaryen Princess (aka Pooka), during a santa ride for charity. We love the festive ribbons in Pooka’s mane!

Jessica Mcauliffe, eight, and her pony Titch with brother William, seven, and Callie dust off their Christmas jumpers for a festive photoshoot.

We enjoyed this snowman-inspired costume — youngster Xanthe Banks, eight, riding Woodroyd GB at a Albrighton Woodland branch of the Pony Club Christmas rally.

A very adorable duo — 11-month-old Iris on board her pony Yaverland Charmer, 15.

Four-year-old Martha Dobson with her pony, Jack, at the Ledbury Hunt branch of the Pony Club Christmas show — both dressed as Rudolf complete with red noses!

Beverley Cole gets festive with her Highland Pony, Redleys King Alexander (aka Sandy) — dressing the yearling as “Rudolph the red-nose reindeer with a tinsel harness” during a Christmas TREC event in Aberdeenshire, held by the North East Scotland Highland Pony Enthusiasts Society.

Three-year-old Jack Gibbons takes part in his first ever rally at Garth South branch of the Pony Club on “reindeer” Pepper.

Becka Scott and her horse, Legacy, get involved in some festive showjumping.

One rider opts for a fun snowman costume during High Peak Riding Club’s Christmas hack (Gloria Bevan).

Amy Price and Gornoeth Last Request (aka Winston) pose for a festive photo, not forgetting the tinsel and Christmas hat.

Laura Stuart and her “lovely hunter” Penny during a Christmas hunt ride out with the Coakham Bloodhounds. Credit: Andrew Wickens.

