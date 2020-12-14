Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are you looking for last-minute gifts for horse lovers? Everything on this list can be taken part in at a later date, will arrive on subscription or allows the receiver to choose their gift with a voucher. If you’ve left it down to the wire, this could be what you need to save Christmas!

Performance coaching session with Sandie Robertson

Buy your bestie a ‘Be your best’ session with world renowned performance coach Sandie Robertson.

From £659

More info at sandierobertson.com

Event Horse Owners Syndicate share

Buy an eventing enthusiast their very own share in an event horse campaigned by leading riders. Includes behind-the-scenes videos, competition reports, yard tours and access to clinics.

£68

Buy at eventhorseownerssyndicate.co.uk

Sportfish fly-fishing lesson voucher

A great idea for an outdoorsy person who loves to try new things, the one-to-one lessons will have them ready to go in no time. Based in Reading, West London or South Wales.

From £50

Buy at sportfish.co.uk

Dressage Testpro App

Take the pain away from learning tests forever with this app that enables riders to listen to, read, watch and draw their test from a smartphone or tablet.

From £0.99 for one month

Buy at dressagetestpro.com

Harry Hall Christmas gift card

You’ll receive a digital copy of the gift card via email, which makes it one of the ideal last-minute gifts for horse-lovers.

From £10

Buy at harryhall.com

Dimpsey night away gift voucher

Gift a night’s stay in a secluded and luxurious shepherd’s hut on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.

From £175 per night

Buy at dimpsey.co.uk/shop

Social Supercharge course with Rhea Freeman

This online course is for riders wanting to get more from their social media – and make it work for them.

£149

Buy at rheafreemanpr.co.uk

OPPO ice cream subscription

Who could say no to ice cream with up to 60% less calories and sugar than regular ice cream, with no compromise on taste and delivered to your door.

From £45

Buy at oppobrothers.com

NKC Equestrian online horse first-aid course

Learn horse first aid at your own pace with this course produced alongside qualified vets. BHS certificate available on completion.

£167

Buy at nkcequestrian.com

Alice Loder Photography gift certificate

Surprise your loved one with a gift certificate for a canine portraiture session and 12x10in fine art mounted print of their beloved dog.

From £185

Buy at aliceloderphotography.co.uk

Forelock & Fringe subscription box

A luxury gift box with products for horse and rider, including horse care items, clothing, lifestyle goodies, drinks and snacks. Order a printable certificate as late as Christmas Eve.

From £40 every two months

Buy at forelockandfringe.co.uk

Peachy Belts gift voucher

With such a great selection, let your recipient choose their favourite Peachy Belts items with a voucher that can be emailed if you’re tight on time.

From £50

Buy at peachybelts.co.uk

My Horse Sox subscription box

Arrange for a fun and vibrant pair of riding socks to be delivered to the recipient’s door each month.

£9 per month

Buy at myhorsebox.com

Abbi Grief Photography photoshoot

Book a fun-filled photoshoot experience that will produce quirky and creative portrait images of your loved one and their horse.

From £149

Buy at abbigriefphotography.co.uk

Horse & Hound subscription

Save up to 50% – it’s never too late to spoil family and friends with a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.

From £19.49

Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

West London Shooting School lesson

An hour’s lesson will give the more experienced a chance to brush up on their skills and the complete novice an opportunity to try something new.

From £109 for a private lesson

Buy at shootingschool.co.uk

Commissioned drawing by Judy Boyt

Allow your loved one to choose what they’d like to commission from artist and sculptor Judy Boyt.

From £200

For more information, visit judyboyt.com

Old Gold Racing syndicate share

Treat someone you love to a share in a racehorse – they’ll receive regular behind-the-scenes updates and high quality digital and online content including interviews with jockeys, trainers and stable staff, plus invitations to a variety of post-Covid events, racedays and stable morning.

£60 for 14 months

Buy at oldgoldracing.com

