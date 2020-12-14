Are you looking for last-minute gifts for horse lovers? Everything on this list can be taken part in at a later date, will arrive on subscription or allows the receiver to choose their gift with a voucher. If you’ve left it down to the wire, this could be what you need to save Christmas!
Performance coaching session with Sandie Robertson
Buy your bestie a ‘Be your best’ session with world renowned performance coach Sandie Robertson.
From £659
More info at sandierobertson.com
Event Horse Owners Syndicate share
Buy an eventing enthusiast their very own share in an event horse campaigned by leading riders. Includes behind-the-scenes videos, competition reports, yard tours and access to clinics.
£68
Buy at eventhorseownerssyndicate.co.uk
Sportfish fly-fishing lesson voucher
A great idea for an outdoorsy person who loves to try new things, the one-to-one lessons will have them ready to go in no time. Based in Reading, West London or South Wales.
From £50
Buy at sportfish.co.uk
Dressage Testpro App
Take the pain away from learning tests forever with this app that enables riders to listen to, read, watch and draw their test from a smartphone or tablet.
From £0.99 for one month
Buy at dressagetestpro.com
Harry Hall Christmas gift card
You’ll receive a digital copy of the gift card via email, which makes it one of the ideal last-minute gifts for horse-lovers.
From £10
Buy at harryhall.com
Dimpsey night away gift voucher
Gift a night’s stay in a secluded and luxurious shepherd’s hut on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.
From £175 per night
Buy at dimpsey.co.uk/shop
Social Supercharge course with Rhea Freeman
This online course is for riders wanting to get more from their social media – and make it work for them.
£149
Buy at rheafreemanpr.co.uk
OPPO ice cream subscription
Who could say no to ice cream with up to 60% less calories and sugar than regular ice cream, with no compromise on taste and delivered to your door.
From £45
Buy at oppobrothers.com
NKC Equestrian online horse first-aid course
Learn horse first aid at your own pace with this course produced alongside qualified vets. BHS certificate available on completion.
£167
Buy at nkcequestrian.com
Alice Loder Photography gift certificate
Surprise your loved one with a gift certificate for a canine portraiture session and 12x10in fine art mounted print of their beloved dog.
From £185
Buy at aliceloderphotography.co.uk
Forelock & Fringe subscription box
A luxury gift box with products for horse and rider, including horse care items, clothing, lifestyle goodies, drinks and snacks. Order a printable certificate as late as Christmas Eve.
From £40 every two months
Buy at forelockandfringe.co.uk
Peachy Belts gift voucher
With such a great selection, let your recipient choose their favourite Peachy Belts items with a voucher that can be emailed if you’re tight on time.
From £50
Buy at peachybelts.co.uk
My Horse Sox subscription box
Arrange for a fun and vibrant pair of riding socks to be delivered to the recipient’s door each month.
£9 per month
Buy at myhorsebox.com
Abbi Grief Photography photoshoot
Book a fun-filled photoshoot experience that will produce quirky and creative portrait images of your loved one and their horse.
From £149
Buy at abbigriefphotography.co.uk
Horse & Hound subscription
Save up to 50% – it’s never too late to spoil family and friends with a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
From £19.49
Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2
West London Shooting School lesson
An hour’s lesson will give the more experienced a chance to brush up on their skills and the complete novice an opportunity to try something new.
From £109 for a private lesson
Buy at shootingschool.co.uk
Commissioned drawing by Judy Boyt
Allow your loved one to choose what they’d like to commission from artist and sculptor Judy Boyt.
From £200
For more information, visit judyboyt.com
Old Gold Racing syndicate share
Treat someone you love to a share in a racehorse – they’ll receive regular behind-the-scenes updates and high quality digital and online content including interviews with jockeys, trainers and stable staff, plus invitations to a variety of post-Covid events, racedays and stable morning.
£60 for 14 months
Buy at oldgoldracing.com
