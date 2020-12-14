{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Last-minute horsey Christmas shopping ideas

Georgia Guerin
    • Are you looking for last-minute gifts for horse lovers? Everything on this list can be taken part in at a later date, will arrive on subscription or allows the receiver to choose their gift with a voucher. If you’ve left it down to the wire, this could be what you need to save Christmas!

    Performance coaching session with Sandie Robertson 

    PERFORMANCE COACHING SESSION WITH SANDIE ROBERTSON last-min gift

    Buy your bestie a ‘Be your best’ session with world renowned performance coach Sandie Robertson.
    From £659
    More info at sandierobertson.com

    Event Horse Owners Syndicate share 

    EVENT HORSE OWNERS SYNDICATE SHARE last-min gifts

    Buy an eventing enthusiast their very own share in an event horse campaigned by leading riders. Includes behind-the-scenes videos, competition reports, yard tours and access to clinics.
    £68
    Buy at eventhorseownerssyndicate.co.uk

    Sportfish fly-fishing lesson voucher

    SPORTFISH FLY-CASTING LESSONS last-min gifts

    A great idea for an outdoorsy person who loves to try new things, the one-to-one lessons will have them ready to go in no time. Based in Reading, West London or South Wales.
    From £50
    Buy at sportfish.co.uk

    Dressage Testpro App 

    DRESSAGE TESTPRO APP last-min gifts

    Take the pain away from learning tests forever with this app that enables riders to listen to, read, watch and draw their test from a smartphone or tablet.
    From £0.99 for one month
    Buy at dressagetestpro.com

    Harry Hall Christmas gift card 

    HARRY HALL CHRISTMAS GIFT CARD last-min gifts

    You’ll receive a digital copy of the gift card via email, which makes it one of the ideal last-minute gifts for horse-lovers.
    From £10
    Buy at harryhall.com

    Dimpsey night away gift voucher 

    DIMPSEY NIGHT AWAY GIFT VOUCHER last-min gifts

    Gift a night’s stay in a secluded and luxurious shepherd’s hut on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.
    From £175 per night
    Buy at dimpsey.co.uk/shop

    Social Supercharge course with Rhea Freeman 

    SOCIAL SUPERCHARGE COURSE WITH RHEA FREEMAN last-min gifts

    This online course is for riders wanting to get more from their social media – and make it work for them.
    £149
    Buy at rheafreemanpr.co.uk 

    OPPO ice cream subscription

    OPPO ICE CREAM SUBSCRIPTION last-min gifts

    Who could say no to ice cream with up to 60% less calories and sugar than regular ice cream, with no compromise on taste and delivered to your door.
    From £45
    Buy at oppobrothers.com

    NKC Equestrian online horse first-aid course 

    NKC EQUESTRIAN ONLINE HORSE FIRST AID COURSE last-min gifts

    Learn horse first aid at your own pace with this course produced alongside qualified vets. BHS certificate available on completion.
    £167
    Buy at nkcequestrian.com

    Alice Loder Photography gift certificate 

    ALICE LODER PHOTOGRAPHY GIFT CERTIFICATE last-min gifts

    Surprise your loved one with a gift certificate for a canine portraiture session and 12x10in fine art mounted print of their beloved dog.
    From £185
    Buy at aliceloderphotography.co.uk

    Forelock & Fringe subscription box

    FORELOCK & FRINGE SUBSCRIPTION BOX last-min gifts

    A luxury gift box with products for horse and rider, including horse care items, clothing, lifestyle goodies, drinks and snacks. Order a printable certificate as late as Christmas Eve.
    From £40 every two months
    Buy at forelockandfringe.co.uk

    Peachy Belts gift voucher 

    PEACHY BELTS GIFT VOUCHER last-min gifts 

    With such a great selection, let your recipient choose their favourite Peachy Belts items with a voucher that can be emailed if you’re tight on time.
    From £50
    Buy at peachybelts.co.uk

    My Horse Sox subscription box 

    MY HORSE SOX SUBSCRIPTION BOX last-min gifts

    Arrange for a fun and vibrant pair of riding socks to be delivered to the recipient’s door each month.
    £9 per month
    Buy at myhorsebox.com

    Abbi Grief Photography photoshoot 

    ABBI GRIEF PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTOSHOOT last-min gifts

    Book a fun-filled photoshoot experience that will produce quirky and creative portrait images of your loved one and their horse.
    From £149
    Buy at abbigriefphotography.co.uk

    Horse & Hound subscription 

    HORSE & HOUND SUBSCRIPTION gift

    Save up to 50% – it’s never too late to spoil family and friends with a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
    From £19.49
    Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

    West London Shooting School lesson

    WEST LONDON SHOOTING SCHOOL LESSON last min gifts

    An hour’s lesson will give the more experienced a chance to brush up on their skills and the complete novice an opportunity to try something new.
    From £109 for a private lesson
    Buy at shootingschool.co.uk

    Commissioned drawing by Judy Boyt

    Judy Boyt art

    Allow your loved one to choose what they’d like to commission from artist and sculptor Judy Boyt.
    From £200
    For more information, visit judyboyt.com

    Old Gold Racing syndicate share

    Old Gold Racing share gift

    Treat someone you love to a share in a racehorse – they’ll receive regular behind-the-scenes updates and high quality digital and online content including interviews with jockeys, trainers and stable staff, plus invitations to a variety of post-Covid events, racedays and stable morning.
    £60 for 14 months
    Buy at oldgoldracing.com

