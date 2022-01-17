Horse experience days across England, Scotland and Wales





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are you looking for a horse experience day to gift someone or to treat yourself? From riding lessons for beginners and archery on horseback for the more advanced to tours of training yards for the ultimate horse racing fan, there is a great selection of experience days to be found. We’ve rounded up all the horse experience days in one place so you can find the perfect one near you.

Horse experience days by location:

Horse experience days in the East

Guided tour of Newmarket for two

Go behind the scenes with a morning on the famous gallops, a guided tour of The National Stud and visit a working stables.

Location: Newmarket, Suffolk

Duration: Up to 8 hours

Cost: £198

View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Grooming and riding experience

A great introduction to the world of ponies for children – learn how to groom and prepare a pony, and enjoy a riding lesson.

Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire

Suitable for: beginners and novices

Duration: 1½ hours

Cost: £40

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Riding experience for beginners

An introduction to horses for adults – learn how to groom and prepare a horse to ride, and enjoy a riding lesson and scenic ride over the Chiltern Hills.

Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire

Suitable for: beginners and novices

Duration: 1½ hours

Cost: £65

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Horse riding with pub lunch for two

Enjoy a long ride in the Chiltern Hills with a pub stop for lunch.

Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire

Suitable for: experienced riders

Duration: 4½ hours

Cost: £180

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Behind the scenes at a Newmarket stables

Enjoy breakfast on arrival at Saint Wendred’s racing yard, meet the horses and learn about their daily routine.

Location: Newmarket, Suffolk

Duration: 3 hours

Cost: £119

View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Horse experience days in the East Midlands

An introduction to horse riding

A 30 minute riding lesson, followed by a buffet lunch and one hour trek through the beautiful and historic site of Creswell Crags. Plus receive a framed photograph with the horse you rode to show off to friends and family.

Location: Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Suitable for: beginners and novices

Duration: 90 mins riding, total 3 hours

Cost: £70

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Horse riding lesson

Group hack near Bestwood Country Park.

Location: Arnold, Nottinghamshire

Suitable for: beginners and novices

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk

Hacking experience

Enjoy a hack in the Lincolnshire countryside.

Location: Spalding, Lincolnshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk



Horse experience days in the North

Meditation with horses

Enjoy a meditation and relaxation session led by an animal trainer and meditator.

Location: Ambleside, Cumbria

Duration: 2 hours

Cost: £99 for private session, £59 for group session

View now at intotheblue.co.uk

Introduction to polo

Progress from polo on foot to a game experience in just a day with the help of qualified instructors.

Location: Market Weighton, East Yorkshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at experiencedays.co.uk

Horse experience days in Scotland

Carriage driving lesson for two

Discover the thrills of back stepping a carriage pulled by a pair of ponies.

Location: Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 3 hours

Cost: £295

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Private confidence lesson

Regain your confidence with a one-to-one specialist lesson.

Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 2 hours

Cost: £110

View now at intotheblue.co.uk

Private jousting session

Dress up as a knight and learn lance skills on horseback.

Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire

Suitable for: riders that can comfortably walk and trot unaided

Duration: 2 hours

Cost: £120 for one, £140 for two

View now at intotheblue.co.uk

Vaulting and trick riding session

Learn a number of tricks, including drags, stands and vaults on horseback.

Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire

Suitable for: Riding experience not essential but preferred

Duration: 2 hours

Cost: £110 for one, £140 for two

View now at intotheblue.co.uk

Hack in the Highlands

Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.

Location: Tain, Ross

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk



Horse experience days in the South East

Riding in Windsor Great Park

Enjoy a hack around the picturesque royal park.

Location: Windsor, Berkshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 2 hours

Cost: £100

View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Riding on the Ashridge Estate

Enjoy a hack around King Henry VIII’s hunting grounds.

Location: Berkhampstead, Hertfordshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1½ hours

Cost: £85

View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Behind the scenes tour for two with Oliver Sherwood Racing

Tuck into breakfast with a trainer and watch the horses in their morning training session. Learn what goes into racing and get tips on spotting a champion.

Location: Lambourn, Berkshire

Duration: 3 hours

Cost: £175

View now at buyagift.co.uk

Beach ride on the Sussex coast

Enjoy an exhilarating guided ride on the beach at low tide.

Location: Little Hampton, East Sussex

Suitable for: riders with experience

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £100

View now at intotheblue.co.uk

Polo lesson for beginners

Location: Winchester, Hampshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginner riders

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £60

View now at experiencedays.co.uk

Mechanical horse riding lesson

Have a 30 minute private lesson on a mechanical horse, followed by 30 minutes on a real horse.

Location: Southampton, Hampshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £75

View advanced lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk

View beginner lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk

Riding lesson

Location: Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk

Trekking lesson

Location: Uxbridge, London

Suitable for: beginners and novices

Duration: 30 minutes horse management lesson, 30 minutes riding

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk



Horse experience days in the South West

Polo game and lunch at Taunton Vale Polo Club

A two-course lunch followed by a polo match at England’s oldest polo ground.

Location: Taunton, Somerset

Duration: Up to 7 hours

Cost: £124.99 per person

View now at redletterdays.co.uk

Full day introduction to polo

Start the day by hitting the ball on foot, and end it in a full game situation with club players. Includes a lesson on a mechanical horse, lessons on school master polo ponies and lunch.

Location: Taunton, Somerset

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 7 hours

Cost: £125

View now at experiencedays.co.uk

Horse riding lesson

An introduction to the world of horse riding.

Location: Templecombe, Somerset

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk

An hour’s hack for two

An hour’s ride through field, woods and valleys.

Location: Templecombe, Somerset

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £49

View now at buyagift.co.uk

An hour’s hack in the Forest of Dean

Indulge in a day out in the country.

Location: Alvington, Gloucestershire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk



Horse experience days in Wales

Trekking in Welsh countryside

Learn the horse riding basics on a trek in Wales.

Location: Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk



Horse experience days in the West Midlands

Jousting experience

Learn how to compete like a knight with a lance and sword.

Location: Warwick, Warwickshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 7 hours

Cost: £199

View now at buyagift.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

Medieval horse archery experience

Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.

Location: Warwick, Warwickshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 2½ hours

Cost: £95

View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

Medieval trick riding experience

Become a stunt rider for the day with coaching from a professional stunt man.

Location: Warwick, Warwickshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1½ hours

Cost: £95

View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

Riding lesson

Take this opportunity to get back in the saddle.

Location: Walsall, West Midlands

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at ​​buyagift.co.uk

Private riding lesson

Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.

Location: Stafford, Staffordshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 45 mins

Cost: £35

View now at ​​buyagift.co.uk

Private riding lesson

Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.

Location: Lydbury North, Shropshire

Suitable for: all levels, including beginners

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: £35

View now at buyagift.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.