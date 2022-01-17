{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse experience days across England, Scotland and Wales

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Are you looking for a horse experience day to gift someone or to treat yourself? From riding lessons for beginners and archery on horseback for the more advanced to tours of training yards for the ultimate horse racing fan, there is a great selection of experience days to be found. We’ve rounded up all the horse experience days in one place so you can find the perfect one near you.

    Horse experience days by location:

    Horse experience days East

    Horse experience days in the East

    Guided tour of Newmarket for two

    Go behind the scenes with a morning on the famous gallops, a guided tour of The National Stud and visit a working stables.

    Location: Newmarket, Suffolk
    Duration: Up to 8 hours
    Cost: £198

    View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

    Grooming and riding experience

    A great introduction to the world of ponies for children – learn how to groom and prepare a pony, and enjoy a riding lesson.

    Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
    Suitable for: beginners and novices
    Duration: 1½ hours
    Cost: £40

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Riding experience for beginners

    An introduction to horses for adults – learn how to groom and prepare a horse to ride, and enjoy a riding lesson and scenic ride over the Chiltern Hills.

    Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
    Suitable for: beginners and novices
    Duration: 1½ hours
    Cost: £65

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Horse riding with pub lunch for two

    Enjoy a long ride in the Chiltern Hills with a pub stop for lunch.

    Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
    Suitable for: experienced riders
    Duration: 4½ hours
    Cost: £180

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Behind the scenes at a Newmarket stables

    Enjoy breakfast on arrival at Saint Wendred’s racing yard, meet the horses and learn about their daily routine.

    Location: Newmarket, Suffolk
    Duration: 3 hours
    Cost: £119

    View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

    Horse experience days in the East Midlands

    An introduction to horse riding

    A 30 minute riding lesson, followed by a buffet lunch and one hour trek through the beautiful and historic site of Creswell Crags. Plus receive a framed photograph with the horse you rode to show off to friends and family.

    Location: Worksop, Nottinghamshire
    Suitable for: beginners and novices
    Duration: 90 mins riding, total 3 hours
    Cost: £70

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Horse riding lesson

    Group hack near Bestwood Country Park.

    Location: Arnold, Nottinghamshire
    Suitable for: beginners and novices
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Hacking experience

    Enjoy a hack in the Lincolnshire countryside.

    Location: Spalding, Lincolnshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Horse experience days North

    Horse experience days in the North

    Meditation with horses

    Enjoy a meditation and relaxation session led by an animal trainer and meditator.

    Location: Ambleside, Cumbria
    Duration: 2 hours
    Cost: £99 for private session, £59 for group session

    View now at intotheblue.co.uk

    Introduction to polo

    Progress from polo on foot to a game experience in just a day with the help of qualified instructors.

    Location: Market Weighton, East Yorkshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at experiencedays.co.uk

    Horse experience days Scotland

    Horse experience days in Scotland

    Carriage driving lesson for two

    Discover the thrills of back stepping a carriage pulled by a pair of ponies.

    Location: Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 3 hours
    Cost: £295

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Private confidence lesson

    Regain your confidence with a one-to-one specialist lesson.

    Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 2 hours
    Cost: £110

    View now at intotheblue.co.uk

    Private jousting session

    Dress up as a knight and learn lance skills on horseback.

    Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
    Suitable for: riders that can comfortably walk and trot unaided
    Duration: 2 hours
    Cost: £120 for one, £140 for two

    View now at intotheblue.co.uk

    Vaulting and trick riding session

    Learn a number of tricks, including drags, stands and vaults on horseback.

    Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
    Suitable for: Riding experience not essential but preferred
    Duration: 2 hours
    Cost: £110 for one, £140 for two

    View now at intotheblue.co.uk

    Hack in the Highlands

    Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.

    Location: Tain, Ross
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Horse experience days south east

    Horse experience days in the South East

    Riding in Windsor Great Park

    Enjoy a hack around the picturesque royal park.

    Location: Windsor, Berkshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 2 hours
    Cost: £100

    View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

    Riding on the Ashridge Estate

    Enjoy a hack around King Henry VIII’s hunting grounds.

    Location: Berkhampstead, Hertfordshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1½ hours
    Cost: £85

    View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

    Behind the scenes tour for two with Oliver Sherwood Racing

    Tuck into breakfast with a trainer and watch the horses in their morning training session. Learn what goes into racing and get tips on spotting a champion.

    Location: Lambourn, Berkshire
    Duration: 3 hours
    Cost: £175

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Beach ride on the Sussex coast

    Enjoy an exhilarating guided ride on the beach at low tide.

    Location: Little Hampton, East Sussex
    Suitable for: riders with experience
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £100

    View now at intotheblue.co.uk

    Polo lesson for beginners

    Location: Winchester, Hampshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginner riders
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £60

    View now at experiencedays.co.uk

    Mechanical horse riding lesson

    Have a 30 minute private lesson on a mechanical horse, followed by 30 minutes on a real horse.

    Location: Southampton, Hampshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £75

    View advanced lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk
    View beginner lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk

    Riding lesson

    Location: Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Trekking lesson

    Location: Uxbridge, London
    Suitable for: beginners and novices
    Duration: 30 minutes horse management lesson, 30 minutes riding
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Horse experience days South West

    Horse experience days in the South West

    Polo game and lunch at Taunton Vale Polo Club

    A two-course lunch followed by a polo match at England’s oldest polo ground.

    Location: Taunton, Somerset
    Duration: Up to 7 hours
    Cost: £124.99 per person

    View now at redletterdays.co.uk

    Full day introduction to polo

    Start the day by hitting the ball on foot, and end it in a full game situation with club players. Includes a lesson on a mechanical horse, lessons on school master polo ponies and lunch.

    Location: Taunton, Somerset
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 7 hours
    Cost: £125

    View now at experiencedays.co.uk

    Horse riding lesson

    An introduction to the world of horse riding.

    Location: Templecombe, Somerset
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    An hour’s hack for two

    An hour’s ride through field, woods and valleys.

    Location: Templecombe, Somerset
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £49

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    An hour’s hack in the Forest of Dean

    Indulge in a day out in the country.

    Location: Alvington, Gloucestershire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Horse experience days Wales

    Horse experience days in Wales

    Trekking in Welsh countryside

    Learn the horse riding basics on a trek in Wales.

    Location: Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    Horse experience days West Mids

    Horse experience days in the West Midlands

    Jousting experience

    Learn how to compete like a knight with a lance and sword.

    Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 7 hours
    Cost: £199

    View now at buyagift.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

    Medieval horse archery experience

    Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.

    Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 2½ hours
    Cost: £95

    View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

    Medieval trick riding experience

    Become a stunt rider for the day with coaching from a professional stunt man.

    Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1½ hours
    Cost: £95

    View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk

    Riding lesson

    Take this opportunity to get back in the saddle.

    Location: Walsall, West Midlands
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at ​​buyagift.co.uk

    Private riding lesson

    Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.

    Location: Stafford, Staffordshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 45 mins
    Cost: £35

    View now at ​​buyagift.co.uk

    Private riding lesson

    Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.

    Location: Lydbury North, Shropshire
    Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
    Duration: 1 hour
    Cost: £35

    View now at buyagift.co.uk

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...