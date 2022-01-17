Horse experience days across England, Scotland and Wales

Are you looking for a horse experience day to gift someone or to treat yourself? From riding lessons for beginners and archery on horseback for the more advanced to tours of training yards for the ultimate horse racing fan, there is a great selection of experience days to be found. We’ve rounded up all the horse experience days in one place so you can find the perfect one near you.
Horse experience days by location:
Horse experience days in the East
Guided tour of Newmarket for two
Go behind the scenes with a morning on the famous gallops, a guided tour of The National Stud and visit a working stables.
Location: Newmarket, Suffolk
Duration: Up to 8 hours
Cost: £198
View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Grooming and riding experience
A great introduction to the world of ponies for children – learn how to groom and prepare a pony, and enjoy a riding lesson.
Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
Suitable for: beginners and novices
Duration: 1½ hours
Cost: £40
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Riding experience for beginners
An introduction to horses for adults – learn how to groom and prepare a horse to ride, and enjoy a riding lesson and scenic ride over the Chiltern Hills.
Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
Suitable for: beginners and novices
Duration: 1½ hours
Cost: £65
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Horse riding with pub lunch for two
Enjoy a long ride in the Chiltern Hills with a pub stop for lunch.
Location: Warden Hill, Bedfordshire
Suitable for: experienced riders
Duration: 4½ hours
Cost: £180
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Behind the scenes at a Newmarket stables
Enjoy breakfast on arrival at Saint Wendred’s racing yard, meet the horses and learn about their daily routine.
Location: Newmarket, Suffolk
Duration: 3 hours
Cost: £119
View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Horse experience days in the East Midlands
An introduction to horse riding
A 30 minute riding lesson, followed by a buffet lunch and one hour trek through the beautiful and historic site of Creswell Crags. Plus receive a framed photograph with the horse you rode to show off to friends and family.
Location: Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Suitable for: beginners and novices
Duration: 90 mins riding, total 3 hours
Cost: £70
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Horse riding lesson
Group hack near Bestwood Country Park.
Location: Arnold, Nottinghamshire
Suitable for: beginners and novices
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Hacking experience
Enjoy a hack in the Lincolnshire countryside.
Location: Spalding, Lincolnshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Horse experience days in the North
Meditation with horses
Enjoy a meditation and relaxation session led by an animal trainer and meditator.
Location: Ambleside, Cumbria
Duration: 2 hours
Cost: £99 for private session, £59 for group session
View now at intotheblue.co.uk
Introduction to polo
Progress from polo on foot to a game experience in just a day with the help of qualified instructors.
Location: Market Weighton, East Yorkshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at experiencedays.co.uk
Horse experience days in Scotland
Carriage driving lesson for two
Discover the thrills of back stepping a carriage pulled by a pair of ponies.
Location: Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 3 hours
Cost: £295
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Private confidence lesson
Regain your confidence with a one-to-one specialist lesson.
Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 2 hours
Cost: £110
View now at intotheblue.co.uk
Private jousting session
Dress up as a knight and learn lance skills on horseback.
Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
Suitable for: riders that can comfortably walk and trot unaided
Duration: 2 hours
Cost: £120 for one, £140 for two
View now at intotheblue.co.uk
Vaulting and trick riding session
Learn a number of tricks, including drags, stands and vaults on horseback.
Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire
Suitable for: Riding experience not essential but preferred
Duration: 2 hours
Cost: £110 for one, £140 for two
View now at intotheblue.co.uk
Hack in the Highlands
Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.
Location: Tain, Ross
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Horse experience days in the South East
Riding in Windsor Great Park
Enjoy a hack around the picturesque royal park.
Location: Windsor, Berkshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 2 hours
Cost: £100
View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Riding on the Ashridge Estate
Enjoy a hack around King Henry VIII’s hunting grounds.
Location: Berkhampstead, Hertfordshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1½ hours
Cost: £85
View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Behind the scenes tour for two with Oliver Sherwood Racing
Tuck into breakfast with a trainer and watch the horses in their morning training session. Learn what goes into racing and get tips on spotting a champion.
Location: Lambourn, Berkshire
Duration: 3 hours
Cost: £175
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Beach ride on the Sussex coast
Enjoy an exhilarating guided ride on the beach at low tide.
Location: Little Hampton, East Sussex
Suitable for: riders with experience
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £100
View now at intotheblue.co.uk
Polo lesson for beginners
Location: Winchester, Hampshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginner riders
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £60
View now at experiencedays.co.uk
Mechanical horse riding lesson
Have a 30 minute private lesson on a mechanical horse, followed by 30 minutes on a real horse.
Location: Southampton, Hampshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £75
View advanced lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk
View beginner lesson now at experiencedays.co.uk
Riding lesson
Location: Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Trekking lesson
Location: Uxbridge, London
Suitable for: beginners and novices
Duration: 30 minutes horse management lesson, 30 minutes riding
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Horse experience days in the South West
Polo game and lunch at Taunton Vale Polo Club
A two-course lunch followed by a polo match at England’s oldest polo ground.
Location: Taunton, Somerset
Duration: Up to 7 hours
Cost: £124.99 per person
View now at redletterdays.co.uk
Full day introduction to polo
Start the day by hitting the ball on foot, and end it in a full game situation with club players. Includes a lesson on a mechanical horse, lessons on school master polo ponies and lunch.
Location: Taunton, Somerset
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 7 hours
Cost: £125
View now at experiencedays.co.uk
Horse riding lesson
An introduction to the world of horse riding.
Location: Templecombe, Somerset
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
An hour’s hack for two
An hour’s ride through field, woods and valleys.
Location: Templecombe, Somerset
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £49
View now at buyagift.co.uk
An hour’s hack in the Forest of Dean
Indulge in a day out in the country.
Location: Alvington, Gloucestershire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Horse experience days in Wales
Trekking in Welsh countryside
Learn the horse riding basics on a trek in Wales.
Location: Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Horse experience days in the West Midlands
Jousting experience
Learn how to compete like a knight with a lance and sword.
Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 7 hours
Cost: £199
View now at buyagift.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk
Medieval horse archery experience
Take in the scenery of the Scottish Highlands on horseback.
Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 2½ hours
Cost: £95
View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk
Medieval trick riding experience
Become a stunt rider for the day with coaching from a professional stunt man.
Location: Warwick, Warwickshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1½ hours
Cost: £95
View now at experiencedays.co.uk or intotheblue.co.uk
Riding lesson
Take this opportunity to get back in the saddle.
Location: Walsall, West Midlands
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Private riding lesson
Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.
Location: Stafford, Staffordshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 45 mins
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
Private riding lesson
Enjoy a lesson with a student instructor.
Location: Lydbury North, Shropshire
Suitable for: all levels, including beginners
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: £35
View now at buyagift.co.uk
