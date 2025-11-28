



As a godmother and friend to many mums, I’m almost constantly looking for the best deals on gifts for horsey kids. I’m pretty fussy about what I buy, too. I obviously want the “favourite auntie” credentials, but I’m also keen on quality products that won’t make my parent pals think “oh my goodness… what on earth has she bought?!”

We’re now in full Christmas countdown mode (four weekends left, folks) and it’s time to start lining those Santa sacks if you haven’t already. The Black Friday deals are ideal for searching for gifts, but the sheer volume of products on sale would take you weeks to scroll through. Lucky for you, in researching for my own godchildrens’ Christmas gifts, I’ve come across some top-tier Black Friday deals I just have to share with you. No gatekeeping here!

I’ve also checked them with my products editor and mummy-of-one Franchesca Slack, so I know I’ve found some good’uns. Check them out below.

Black Friday: 9 best deals on gifts for horsey kids