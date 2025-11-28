As a godmother and friend to many mums, I’m almost constantly looking for the best deals on gifts for horsey kids. I’m pretty fussy about what I buy, too. I obviously want the “favourite auntie” credentials, but I’m also keen on quality products that won’t make my parent pals think “oh my goodness… what on earth has she bought?!”
We’re now in full Christmas countdown mode (four weekends left, folks) and it’s time to start lining those Santa sacks if you haven’t already. The Black Friday deals are ideal for searching for gifts, but the sheer volume of products on sale would take you weeks to scroll through. Lucky for you, in researching for my own godchildrens’ Christmas gifts, I’ve come across some top-tier Black Friday deals I just have to share with you. No gatekeeping here!
I’ve also checked them with my products editor and mummy-of-one Franchesca Slack, so I know I’ve found some good’uns. Check them out below.
Black Friday: 9 best deals on gifts for horsey kids
LeMieux Razzle Hobby Horse | 20% off at LeMieux
Was £59.95 Now £47.95
This adorable plush hobby horse with a plaitable mane is so much cheaper to keep than a real pony and is sure to keep little ones happy and on the move with active, imaginitive play
Rhinegold Junior Grooming kit | £7.99 at Amazon
RRP £12.95 Now £7.99
This isn’t technically a Black Friday sale, but it’s the cheapest I’ve seen this kit. It includes a dandy brush, body brush, plastic curry comb, hoof pick, mane comb and wash sponge. The brushes are a smaller size for smaller hands.
Price check: Rhinegold £12.95, Tesco £12.76
Grubs Muddies Icicle Wellies | 30% off at Decathlon
Was £44.95 Now £31.46
Admittedly, I’m pretty chuffed with this deal – what an awesome saving! As I’m writing this, there are plenty of sizes still in stock and the wellies are available in three colours. With a hard-waring garden sole and 5mm insufoam-neoprene for comfort and warmth, these boots can handle whatever your tot can throw at them! Plus, get free delivery from Decathlon.
Price check: Amazon £43.77, Mountain Warehouse £31.46 (plus £4.50 delivery)
Kids Original Reincoat | 24% off at Naylors
Was £110 Now £83.97
I love that the Reincoat comes in children’s sizing – prime opportunity for a mini me moment! It’s 100% waterproof with taped seams with a breathable, high-grade synthetic fleece with an XL hood to cover your little one’s riding hat. There are secure external and internal pockets, too.
Price check: Houghton Country £109
Dublin Altitude Zip Paddock Boots | 24% off at Viovet
Was £34.99 Now £23.99
These smart leather-look boots have a high arch and built-in shank for support and a durable rubber outsole with flex point grooves. Get the non-zip version for £21.19.
Price check: Amazon £29.99, GS Equestrian £23.99 (plus delivery)
Melissa and Doug Created by Me set | 30% off at Amazon
Was £9.99 Now £6.99
Perfect for a wintry ‘crafternoon’, this set comes with two ready-to-decorate ponies and paints – you can let your creativity run wild!
Lego Creator 3in1 Horse | 11% off at Amazon
Was £44.99 Now £39.97
Use this kit to make a beautiful chestnut horse with a flaxen mane and tail, a deer or a bear. The Lego creations are posable and interative, too.
Price check: Argos £40
Horse Stationary set with optional personalisation | 15% off at Etsy
Was £29.95 Now £25.46
This gorgeous set includes a pencil case, A5 lined notebook, four cards, two pencils and a pencil sharpener.
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole the Fox the Horse and the Storm | 50% off on Amazon
Was £22 Now £10.98
A new beautifully illustrated story from Charlie Mackesy, author of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – the four unlikely friends wander through the wild once again.
To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You might also like…
70 great gift ideas for pony-mad children
9 adorable hobby horses for endless hours of fun
8 things that all Harlow White fans will have on their Christmas list
Black Friday equestrian deals 2025, 44 hand-picked deals by our experts and horse owners
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round