Equestrian gifts for children under £20



This rucksack contains all the grooming essentials a young person needs including a dandy brush, body brush, curry comb, mane comb, hoof pick and a horse-shaped sponge.

Buy now: Pickle the pony grooming kit from £19.95



The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, hand-painted with care, and provide educationally valuable playtime. Great for any horse-mad kid or children that aspire to become a vet. Not suitable for children under three years of age.

Buy now: Schleich 42430 Horse Club Hannah’s First-aid kit from £11.99



This cute fleece is made from super soft fleece with fun ears on the hood. The chunky contrast zip and Horseware badges will make this a favourite with young riders everywhere.

Buy now: Horseware Kids Softie Fleece with Ears from £15.95



Help a little one learn all about horses and ponies in this fact-packed sticker book! There are two pages of colourful reusable stickers to use to complete the pictures and a fun horses and ponies quiz so they can test their knowledge.

Buy now: Horse & Ponies Sticker Book from £2.75



Help a child transform into their favourite animal at bedtime, playtime, or anytime with a simple hood and huge hand corner pockets.

Buy now: Lazyone Critter Blanket from £19.50

Equestrian gifts for children under £50



This toy animal hospital includes the building along with a grey horse, black foal, donkey, pygmy goat, border collie, a horse rug and other accessories.

Buy now: Breyer Stablemates Deluxe Animal Hospital from £48.09



Children and toddlers will love this soft, cuddly horse-inspired space hopper and will quickly learn to sit and bounce while developing balance and coordination. It comes with a convenient hand pump and is stable, thick and durable while also being soft and lightweight.

Buy now: Bouncy Horse Hopper from £22.99



Durably made, this woven rug has a skid-proof backing, comes with four plastic horses and features details like a stable, riding track, paddock, and a riding trail for hours of imaginative fun.

Buy now: Horse Play Rug from £24.99

Equestrian gifts for children over £50



Made of technical softshell fabric, this junior show jacket is designed with a super slim and flexible fit offering best-in-class performance. It is decorated with shiny silver-grey design on the sleeves, shoulders and collars, and features four fine crystallized buttons.

Buy now: Cavalliera Second Skin Silvery Tech. SS Show Jacket from £158.99



This powered ground force tractor with trailer just might be the ticket to getting your youngster to love doing yard work. It has a 12-volt motor, two speeds (2.5 and 4.5 mph), reverse, and a working FM radio. Light loads can be placed in the trailer to be moved across the yard — win/win!

Buy now: John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer from £339



This charming rocking horse has a soft, plush body and a stylised leatherette saddle and bridle. With a cute rosette on the side of his head reading ‘My 1st Pony’, Hemingway stands on a wooden bow rocking base with a sturdy wooden frame and handles.

Buy now: John Lewis My First Rocking Horse from £95



The Barbour Boys Caldbeck Jacket is a fleece-lined, lightweight jacket that is ideal for young lads during those cooler wet days. Giving this gift will ensure he can spend all day out playing regardless of the winter weather, while you can rest assured that he will stay warm and dry.

Buy now: Barbour Boys Caldbeck Jacket from £52.99

