{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Budget-busting horsey Christmas gifts for £15 or less

Georgia Guerin
  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Good presents don’t need to cost the earth – if you’re on a budget or taking part in secret Santa at the yard and need some cheap horsey gifts, here are some ideas starting at just £2.50…

    Thelwell door sign 

    THELWELL DOOR SIGN cheap gifts

    Choose from a range of fun door signs that are perfect for bedrooms, stables and lorries.
    £9.50
    Buy at onlineforequine.co.uk

    Ginger & Jardine bamboo socks 

    GINGER & JARDINE BAMBOO SOCKS cheap gifts

    Crafted from a sustainable bamboo fabric blend that absorbs four times more moisture than cotton and is naturally antibacterial.
    From £6
    Buy at gingerandjardine.co.uk

    Sister Sister Collective bracelet 

    SISTER SISTER COLLECTIVE BRACELET cheap gifts

    This horse bit bracelet is available in five different colours – one for every outfit.
    £12
    Buy at sistersistercollective.net

    Gabriella Shaw hair of the dog coffee mug 

    GABRIELLA SHAW HAIR OF THE DOG COFFEE MUG cheap gifts

    This fine bone china mug is the perfect gift for a yard friend.
    From £11.50
    Buy at gabriellashawceramics.com

    Cool Horse Christmas competition socks

    COOL HORSE CHRISTMAS COMPETITION SOCKS cheap gifts

    Super-fine yet still hardwearing, this great range of Christmassy socks have padded feet.
    £8.99
    Buy at coolhorsesocks.co.uk

    Showmaster horse-shaped pasta

    SHOWMASTE HORSE_SHAPED PASTA cheap gifts

    A fun and useful present for anyone who’s a fan of horses and food, which is most of us!
    £2.99
    Buy at kramer.co.uk

    Knightsbridge ear warmers 

    KNIGHTSBRIDGE EAR WARMERS cheap gifts

    Super-handy fleece-lined ear warmers that attach to the rider’s hat to keep their ears toasty.
    £4.49
    Buy at kramer.co.uk

    Hand-stamped horse keyring 

    HAND-STAMPED HORSE KEYRING cheap gifts

    Aluminium keyring hand-stamped with “Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots”.
    £8
    Buy at etsy.com/uk

    Gallop Guru Crazy Horse Lady bottle bag

    GALLOP GURU CRAZY HORSE LADY BOTTLE BAG cheap gifts

    The perfect way to gift your yard friend their favourite bottle.
    £4.50
    Buy at gallopguru.com

    HJ Hall festive socks 

    HJ HALL FESTIVE SOCKS cheap gifts

    Everyone loves a pair of socks for Christmas – even better if they’re festive. Choose from holly, reindeer or snowmen designs.
    £3.50
    Buy at hj.co.uk

    Save The People bobble beanie

    SAVE THE PEOPLE BOBBLE BEANIE cheap gifts

    Ideal for your friends who are known for leaving the saddle, this hat reads “If you can read this put me back on the horse”.
    £14.94
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

    Emily Cole desk planner 

    EMILY COLE CROSS COUNTRY DESK PLANNER cheap gifts

    The perfect way to organise their work or yard life, this desk planner is a great way to plan and dream of galloping across country at the same time.
    £    10
    Buy at emily-cole.com

    Soxtrot UK socks 

    Great fun, super-comfortable, warm, thin, breathable and long-lasting – these socks make fabulous presents for any rider.
    From £7.90
    Buy at soxtrotuk.com

    Tweed Boutique classic tweed headband 

    TWEED BOUTIQUE CLASSIC TWEED HEADBAND cheap gifts

    British tweed Headband handmade in Wiltshire ideal for keeping warm on the yard or field. One size fits all.
    £15
    Buy at thetweedboutique.co.uk

    Eskadron passport folder

    ESKADRON PASSPORT FOLDER cheap gifts

    A gift to help the disorganised keep passports and insurance documents safe and easy to access.
    £9.95
    More info and stockists at pikeur-eskadron.com
    Buy at imperialequestrian.co.uk

    Albion leather soap and balm duo pot 

    ALBION LEATHER SOAP & BALM DUO POT cheap gifts

    Great for the lorry or tack room, these saddle soap and conditioner pots stack really well together.
    £8.78
    Buy at albionengland.co.uk

    Mary Ann Rogers Hounds 2021 calendar 

    MARY ANN ROGERS HOUNDS 2021 CALENDAR cheap gifts

    Features 13 hound and fox paintings, this is an ideal stocking filler for any lover of hounds.
    £10
    Buy at marogers.com

    Equetech Buddie Elf hat silk 

    EQUETECH BUDDIE ELF HAT SILK cheap gifts

    A cute addition to a winter riding wardrobe for children and big kids at heart.
    £14.95
    Buy at equetech.com

    Honest Riders Super Cleanse horse shampoo bar 

    HONEST HORSE SUPER CLEANSE HORSE SHAMPOO BAR cheap gifts

    Cruelty-free, vegan, biodegradable and 100% natural, these soap bars are the ultimate gift for environmentally conscious horse lovers.
    £13.50
    Buy at honestriders.co.uk

    Olive & Berry hanging gifts 

    OLIVE & BERRY HANGING GIFTS cheap gifts

    Produced in Derbyshire, these handmade ceramic decorations make the perfect give – and can even be hung on a Christmas tree.
    £6
    Buy at oliveandberry.co.uk

    IJF Grand National playing cards 

    IJF GRAND NATIONAL PLAYING CARDS cheap gifts

    These playing cards feature the Grand National winners from the past 53 years and are a great way to keep everyone entertained this Christmas.
    £5
    Buy at shop.ijf.org.uk

    Willberry Santa pin badge 

    WILLBERRY SANTA PIN BADGE cheap gifts
    This cute pin badge will look great on someone’s jacket this year – and proceeds go to a great cause, too.
    £2.50
    Buy at willberrywonerpony.org

    Namesakes horse perpetual calendar 

    NAMESAKES HORSE PERPETUAL CALENDAR cheap gifts

    A great stocking filler for any horse lover that they can make use of every day.
    £10.95
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

    Alison’s Animals Friends In High Places coaster 

    ALISON'S ANIMALS FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES COASTER cheap gifts

    An amusing gift for a tea drinker who already has more mugs than they have space for.
    £3.75
    Buy at countryandhome.co.uk

    Hot Scamp tote bag 

    HOT SCAMP TOTE BAG cheap gifts

    This bag will be the perfect tongue-in-cheek gift for someone you know with a sense of humour.
    £8.99
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

    You might also like:

    Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free

    You may like...