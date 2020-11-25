Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Good presents don’t need to cost the earth – if you’re on a budget or taking part in secret Santa at the yard and need some cheap horsey gifts, here are some ideas starting at just £2.50…

Thelwell door sign

Choose from a range of fun door signs that are perfect for bedrooms, stables and lorries.

£9.50

Buy at onlineforequine.co.uk

Ginger & Jardine bamboo socks

Crafted from a sustainable bamboo fabric blend that absorbs four times more moisture than cotton and is naturally antibacterial.

From £6

Buy at gingerandjardine.co.uk

Sister Sister Collective bracelet

This horse bit bracelet is available in five different colours – one for every outfit.

£12

Buy at sistersistercollective.net

Gabriella Shaw hair of the dog coffee mug

This fine bone china mug is the perfect gift for a yard friend.

From £11.50

Buy at gabriellashawceramics.com

Cool Horse Christmas competition socks

Super-fine yet still hardwearing, this great range of Christmassy socks have padded feet.

£8.99

Buy at coolhorsesocks.co.uk

Showmaster horse-shaped pasta

A fun and useful present for anyone who’s a fan of horses and food, which is most of us!

£2.99

Buy at kramer.co.uk

Knightsbridge ear warmers

Super-handy fleece-lined ear warmers that attach to the rider’s hat to keep their ears toasty.

£4.49

Buy at kramer.co.uk

Hand-stamped horse keyring

Aluminium keyring hand-stamped with “Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots”.

£8

Buy at etsy.com/uk

Gallop Guru Crazy Horse Lady bottle bag

The perfect way to gift your yard friend their favourite bottle.

£4.50

Buy at gallopguru.com

HJ Hall festive socks

Everyone loves a pair of socks for Christmas – even better if they’re festive. Choose from holly, reindeer or snowmen designs.

£3.50

Buy at hj.co.uk

Save The People bobble beanie

Ideal for your friends who are known for leaving the saddle, this hat reads “If you can read this put me back on the horse”.

£14.94

Buy at amazon.co.uk

Emily Cole desk planner

The perfect way to organise their work or yard life, this desk planner is a great way to plan and dream of galloping across country at the same time.

£10

Buy at emily-cole.com

Soxtrot UK socks

Great fun, super-comfortable, warm, thin, breathable and long-lasting – these socks make fabulous presents for any rider.

From £7.90

Buy at soxtrotuk.com

Tweed Boutique classic tweed headband

British tweed Headband handmade in Wiltshire ideal for keeping warm on the yard or field. One size fits all.

£15

Buy at thetweedboutique.co.uk

Eskadron passport folder

A gift to help the disorganised keep passports and insurance documents safe and easy to access.

£9.95

More info and stockists at pikeur-eskadron.com

Buy at imperialequestrian.co.uk

Albion leather soap and balm duo pot

Great for the lorry or tack room, these saddle soap and conditioner pots stack really well together.

£8.78

Buy at albionengland.co.uk

Mary Ann Rogers Hounds 2021 calendar

Features 13 hound and fox paintings, this is an ideal stocking filler for any lover of hounds.

£10

Buy at marogers.com

Equetech Buddie Elf hat silk

A cute addition to a winter riding wardrobe for children and big kids at heart.

£14.95

Buy at equetech.com

Honest Riders Super Cleanse horse shampoo bar

Cruelty-free, vegan, biodegradable and 100% natural, these soap bars are the ultimate gift for environmentally conscious horse lovers.

£13.50

Buy at honestriders.co.uk

Olive & Berry hanging gifts

Produced in Derbyshire, these handmade ceramic decorations make the perfect give – and can even be hung on a Christmas tree.

£6

Buy at oliveandberry.co.uk

IJF Grand National playing cards

These playing cards feature the Grand National winners from the past 53 years and are a great way to keep everyone entertained this Christmas.

£5

Buy at shop.ijf.org.uk

Willberry Santa pin badge



This cute pin badge will look great on someone’s jacket this year – and proceeds go to a great cause, too.

£2.50

Buy at willberrywonerpony.org

Namesakes horse perpetual calendar

A great stocking filler for any horse lover that they can make use of every day.

£10.95

Buy at amazon.co.uk

Alison’s Animals Friends In High Places coaster

An amusing gift for a tea drinker who already has more mugs than they have space for.

£3.75

Buy at countryandhome.co.uk

Hot Scamp tote bag

This bag will be the perfect tongue-in-cheek gift for someone you know with a sense of humour.

£8.99

Buy at amazon.co.uk

