The LeMieux toy ponies are on many a young equestrian’s Christmas wish list this year, and we’ve found the best way to get a good deal this Black Friday.
They’re not discounted in many retailers, but John Lewis are running a special offer to save you 20% when you buy a pony toy along with a matching mini saddle and girth. If you’ve already got a pony and it needs kitting out, you can also save 20% when you buy three or more selected LeMieux accessories. Some ponies, such as Hattie Haflinger, and accessories are also exclusive to John Lewis.
LeMieux Toy Ponies | Save 20% at John Lewis
There are lots of pony colours to choose from and to save 20% you just need to add a saddle and girth to your basket, and use code LEMIEUX20.
LeMieux toy pony accessories to choose from
LeMieux Mini Pony Bridle | Save 20% at John Lewis
The mini bridle is one of the selected accessories that qualify for the ‘buy three save 20%’ deal. It comes complete with a metal bit and reins, along with high-quality leather and stitching detail on the noseband.
This pink quartz mini show rug is exclusive to John Lewis. It is crafted from soft fleece, with eye-catching braided details along with matching hip ornaments and simple Velcro fastenings.
LeMieux Mini Pony Grooming Kit | Save 20% at John Lewis
This miniature grooming kit includes brushes, curry comb, sponge, tangle tidy and hoof pick. Presented in a mini drawstring grooming bag for storage.
LeMieux Mini Pony Stable Rug | Save 20% at John Lewis
With fully functional T-bar buckles and a detachable neck, this miniature diamond ripstop stable rug will get your pony ready for snuggly nights in the stable.
LeMieux Mini Pony Saddle Pad | Save 20% at John Lewis
This miniature replica of a real LeMieux saddle pad is quilted with a soft suede-effect outer and cotton lining, and completed with a faux-leather girth protection area.
