Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

    • The LeMieux toy ponies are on many a young equestrian’s Christmas wish list this year, and we’ve found the best way to get a good deal this Black Friday.

    They’re not discounted in many retailers, but John Lewis are running a special offer to save you 20% when you buy a pony toy along with a matching mini saddle and girth. If you’ve already got a pony and it needs kitting out, you can also save 20% when you buy three or more selected LeMieux accessories. Some ponies, such as Hattie Haflinger, and accessories are also exclusive to John Lewis.

    LeMieux Toy Ponies | Save 20% at John Lewis
    There are lots of pony colours to choose from and to save 20% you just need to add a saddle and girth to your basket, and use code LEMIEUX20.

    LeMieux toy pony accessories to choose from

    LeMieux Mini Pony Bridle | Save 20% at John Lewis
    The mini bridle is one of the selected accessories that qualify for the ‘buy three save 20%’ deal. It comes complete with a metal bit and reins, along with high-quality leather and stitching detail on the noseband.

    LeMieux Mini Pony Bridle | Save 20% at John Lewis
    This pink quartz mini show rug is exclusive to John Lewis. It is crafted from soft fleece, with eye-catching braided details along with matching hip ornaments and simple Velcro fastenings.

    LeMieux Mini Pony Grooming Kit | Save 20% at John Lewis
    This miniature grooming kit includes brushes, curry comb, sponge, tangle tidy and hoof pick. Presented in a mini drawstring grooming bag for storage.

    LeMieux Mini Pony Stable Rug | Save 20% at John Lewis
    With fully functional T-bar buckles and a detachable neck, this miniature diamond ripstop stable rug will get your pony ready for snuggly nights in the stable.

    LeMieux Mini Pony Saddle Pad | Save 20% at John Lewis
    This miniature replica of a real LeMieux saddle pad is quilted with a soft suede-effect outer and cotton lining, and completed with a faux-leather girth protection area.

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H∓H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
