



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you’re looking to grab a bargain pair of wellies to see you through the next few winters, then you’ve come to the right place...

Heading towards the worst of the winter weather, Black Friday wellington boot deals come at the perfect time. Whether you’re looking for traditional wellies or a pair with a neoprene shaft, this is the place to find and compare all the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday welly deals that we can find as well as our main page of Black Friday equestrian deals.

Best Black Friday wellington boot deals

Jump down to:

Ladies’ wellington boot deals

Aigle: Save 36% on the Parcours 2 Vario wellies, plus more Aigle deals at Ride-Away

Ariat: Save 50% on the Radcot insulated wellies ( RRP: £100 , now £50)

Barbour: Save up to 33% on the Barbour Bede wellingtons

Hunter: Get 15% off when you subscribe to the newsletter and save 31% on boot bags

Joules: Save up to 70% in the brand’s biggest event ever – and if you can’t find what you want there, try the Joules deals at Ride-Away or Naylors

The Original Muck Boot Co: Save up to 35% on the Arctic Sport II Tall wellies

Muck Boot Arctic Sport II Tall wellies: RRP £145 , now £91.49

Save up to 35% on these wellies that our reviewer said were “a great option for those who love the neoprene-style wellington boot” – read the full review here. View Deal

Men’s wellington boot deals

Aigle: Varying discounts on the Unisex Parcours 2 Varios (adjustable) at Amazon – or save £21 at Philip Morris

Aigle: Save £29 on the Unisex Parcours 2 ISO (insulated)

Barbour: Save £20 on the Tempest wellies

Barbour: Save 20% on the Cirrus wellies

Hunter: Save £48 on the Mens Balmoral Full-Zip Tech Sole boots

Hunter: Save 20% on the Tall Originals

Le Chameau: Save a third on the Unisex Chasseur boots

Children’s wellington boot deals

Aigle: Save 43% on children’s Woody Pop wellies

Cotswold: Save 30% on the Captain wellies with handles

Joules: Save 45% on the roll-up printed wellies, including unicorn and Gruffalo print

Joules: Save 45% on the unicorn wellies

Solognac: Get the I100 wellies in a range of colours for just £9.99

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.