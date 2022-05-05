



The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall boots Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Warm

Comfortable

Nice colourway

Smart as neoprene wellies go Cons Not the sort of boot I’d wear to the pub Price as reviewed: £140.00

Muck Boot Arctic Sport II Tall boots

I usually prefer the traditional-style wellingtons over wellies with a neoprene shaft, however, I really liked the style and colourway of the ladies’ Arctic Sport II boots. They are also available in black and I personally prefer the olive green. It doesn’t show so well in the pictures, but it looks really quite smart.

They were easy to put on and despite the shaft being neoprene, they didn’t flop over or close inwards, so you only need one hand to put your foot in. Plus, there is a helpful pull tab. I liked the colour of this and it matches the printed logo – a small touch, but definitely adds to the look in my opinion.

They feel quite like trainers to walk in, in that they are comfortable and supportive. The sole offered good grip in the mud – we’re on sand, so it’s not awful here – and I felt sure on my feet as the sole and footbed weren’t too thick that I couldn’t feel the ground. The comfy footbed also has an antimicrobial cover and benefits from odour control and moisture management technology. I haven’t had particularly sweaty feet while wearing them apart from when it was rather warm outside.

They have a soft fleece lining and 5mm neoprene lining throughout, which provides good insulation and makes them flexible to walk in. They were waterproof and certainly warm – I made the mistake of wearing them on a hotter day and I really felt it. But I was grateful for this in the winter.

I usually wear a UK 4½ and I would suggest sizing up if you’re between sizes – I had a size 5 and the fit was great. The calf fit was perfect for me, which was lucky as they’re not adjustable. The description says the maximum calf width in my size is 38cm – my calves measure 38cm at the widest point and I found these wellies snug but comfortable. I could fit my hand down the side of the boots comfortably, so you would probably be able to get a slightly wider calf in. The snug-ness also kept the warmth in. These wellies were neither noticeably tall or short compared to others, but it’s important to note that these are the women’s style rather than the unisex. They also have a nicer shape at the top for this reason.

These boots are mid-range when it comes to comparing them to other technical wellies. I’d say they’re fairly price and if you like the neoprene style these would be a good option. I’ve worn them for a few months now and they don’t show any real signs of wear. I’ve seen similar boots look really scruffy after one season’s wear, but I feel certain they’ll survive throughout next winter at the very least and probably beyond.

Verdict

These boots are warm and comfortable – I would recommend these to my friends at the yard or those with dogs if they were after a neoprene-style boot for the winter.

View now at rideawaystore.com, millets.co.uk or cotswoldoutdoor.com

Who tested these boots?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse, is at the yard twice a day every day and wellies are her go-to footwear of choice. Georgia was even once stopped by a stranger on Henley high street who commented on how she wore her wellies like a second skin. The shopper then questioned about which wellies she’d recommend – it was her lucky day as this is exactly what Georgia does for her day job.

