



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re not wedded to the more traditional wellington boot style, the best neoprene wellies are a fantastic option for wearing on the yard, trekking to the fields or walking the dog. Neoprene is waterproof and highly insulating, which makes them perfect for wearing throughout the winter. Plus, with grippy soles and technical footbeds, you’ll be comfortable in these neoprene wellies all day.

Here’s a selection of the best neoprene wellies listed alphabetically…

Bogs Essential Light Tall Solid wellies

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black, olive, navy or eggplant | Sizes: EU 37–42 | RRP: £99.95 |

With 7mm Neo-Tech insulation, these boots are comfort rated in freezing temperatures and 100% waterproof. They have a non-marking and self-cleaning Bio-Grip outsole, and an internal midsole with rubber sponge that offers extra cushioning and warmth.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Grub’s Frostline 5.0 boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Mossy green, black, fuschia or violet | Sizes: UK 3–13 | RRP: £89.95 |

These boots feature excellent grip with a Trax sole and Hexzorb Duraprene technology for comfort. They combine multiple insulating technologies to produce an extremely practical, warm and waterproof pair of boots. The Frostline boots also have a Super-Dri lining for added warmth, Under Foot Chassis technology and a Nitrocell insulating and cushioning footbed for comfort.

More info at grubswarehouse.com

View now at amazon.co.uk or naylors.com

Hunter Balmoral Hybrid Tall wellington boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black, dark olive or navy | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £160 |

These boots are described as bridging the gap between rural paths and urban parks, delivering comfort, grip and weather protection across many terrains. This new addition to the Balmoral collection is 100% waterproof and handcrafted with a stylish, chunky, pull-on silhouette. The flexible neoprene backing allows for ease of movement and comfort, which is coupled with a shock-absorbing sole and changeable 3mm and 5mm insoles. They are finished with a kick-spur for easy foot removal.

View now at hunterboots.com

The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black, grey, hot pink, spruce or navy | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £135 |

These boots are designed for those who are outdoors in the coldest conditions. They have a cosy fleece lining and a 5mm neoprene inner boot for added warmth, and the stretch-fit top-line binding keeps the boots snug to your legs to keep cold air out and warm air in. They also have a moulded midsole that offers support and the rugged outsole helps grip.

More info at muckbootcompany.co.uk

View now at amazon.co.uk, millets.co.uk or cotswoldoutdoor.com

Rockfish Neoprene Lined Groundhog wellingtons

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Black or dark olive | Sizes: UK 5–13 | RRP: £124.99 |

Described as the ultimate outdoor working boot, these handmade boots are designed to combat dirt and are made to last. The 5mm neoprene boots have a 100% waterproof adjustable rear gusset and adjustable calf fastener. The neoprene lining insulates to -40°C, while airmesh technology prevents your feet from getting too warm and sweaty. They are resistant to horse urine and the slip-resistant sole is combined with an EVA midsole to provide a lighter, softer feel to your feet.

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.